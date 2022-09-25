Quarter of businesses in Northern Ireland fear there is a ‘serious risk’ of closing in the next year

One in four businesses in Northern Ireland believe they face a “serious risk of closure” in the next year, a new survey has revealed.

The survey, which was carried out by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) earlier this month, highlights the fears within the business sector around the potential impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

There were calls yesterday for the creation of a “crisis helpline” for people struggling to cope with their money worries.

There were also renewed demands for the DUP to support the return of the Northern Ireland Executive in an effort to tackle the current difficulties.

Speaking at a protest in Derry over the rising cost of living, the city’s Mayor, Sandra Duffy, said people were suffering because of the stalemate at Stormont.

“I speak to people every day. I hear the heartache. I hear about the worry in their lives right now. It is frightening. They need help and support now,” said the Sinn Fein councillor.

The British government announced a range of new financial measures on Friday in response to the crisis.

These include a cut in the basic rate of income tax to 19% from next April and the scrapping of the 45% higher rate of income tax for those earning over £150,000 a year.

The measures also include a reversal of a plan to raise National Insurance contributions from November and a freeze on energy bills for homes and businesses.

However, despite the government intervention, which has been criticised for being aimed more at protecting the wealthy rather than supporting the poor, FSB Head of Policy, Neil Hutcheson, said their members in Northern Ireland were fearful of what lies ahead for their businesses.

“We did a survey earlier this month and it found that about a third of our members say they expect to downside in the next year, while one in four said they fear they are in serious risk of closure in the next 12 months. Things are about as serious as they can get,” said Mr Hutcheson, who also warns in today’s Sunday Independent about the impact late payments from public bodies are having on businesses in Northern Ireland.

Speaking at yesterday’s protest in Derry, Councillor Duffy said it was important to get the Stormont executive back up and running.

“We should have locally elected ministers in place working together and doing their part, however limited that might be, to put money in people’s pockets, starting with the unlocking of hundreds of millions of pounds which sitting in the Executive bank accounts.

“Every day that the DUP hold up government, more workers and families will struggle. They should get back around the table and work with the rest of us to put the interests of people first and tackle the rising cost of living head-on.”

Sinead Quinn, from the Derry Against Fuel Poverty group, told the protest a crisis helpline should be established to help people in need.

Urging politicians to more, Ms Quinn said up to 25 people had queued outside a Salvation Army centre in Derry last week seeking support to heat their homes.

“I am calling on all our parties in the Executive, even though Stormont is not up and running, to come together and find every single intervention that can be done, with or without money, and put it in place immediately,” she said.

Meanwhile, thousands of people yesterday took part in another protest in Dublin about rising living costs.

Parts of Dublin city centre came to a standstill for the demonstration.

The protest was supported by more than 30 organisations, including trade unions, Opposition parties and various community groups.

One of the Cost of Living Coalition organisers co-ordinating the march, Eddie Conlon, said he hoped the demonstration would provoke a reaction from Government with people struggling to cope with the impact of rising inflation on daily expenses.

“I hope it will put serious pressure on the Government to bring in a Budget that helps people address the cost of living by controlling prices and putting serious money in their pockets,” he said.

“Welfare payments need to increase significantly, workers need a decent pay increase, we need children’s allowance to go up and we also need action in relation to fuel poverty and the fuel allowance.

“There is a whole spate of issues I think but a key issue in all of this is not just giving people money, but doing something to control prices – particularly prices for energy and rents. Rents are crucifying people and we have seen nothing from the Government to control them. Annual increases for rent are about 10pc to 12pc for the last few years and we have seen nothing from the Government to address that.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​