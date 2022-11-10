QUB academic Colin Harvey claims ‘virtual target’ on his back

An academic from Queen's University Belfast claims a “campaign of intimidation” has put a "virtual target" on his back.

Professor Colin Harvey said the hostility began after he engaged with work about Ireland's "constitutional future" and revealed he has spoken to police earlier this week about his personal safety.

"There's some very irresponsible language being used around me at the moment in my place in this society and people have very short memories,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

"We all know where this can lead – all it will take is one delusional person who believes some of the nonsense that has been spoken about me in this place now to act on that, to think they will be a hero by physically attacking me."

The human rights law expert is a board member of the Ireland's Future organisation and recently co-authored a report called Making a Case for Irish Unity in the EU which bore the QUB logo on the cover.

He said he has been had been unfairly caricatured and dangerously vilified as a result.

"I have been the subject of what is a sustained, systemic campaign of intimidation and harassment that has circled around Queen's – but not only around Queen's – in relation to my work," he said.

"That's been really repetitive lying, repetitive disinformation and it links back to a previous conversation about people questioning my commitment to a peaceful and democratic society here in the past, present and future.

"What that has effectively done is it has put a virtual target on my back."

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson was among those who expressed concern about the university’s logo being used on the report describing it as "very worrying" and promising to raise it in a meeting with the QUB vice-chancellor Prof Ian Greer.

KRW Law, speaking on behalf of Prof Harvey, said approval for the use of the logo "was explicitly sought in advance and was definitively authorised, by the appropriate authority in QUB".

Sinn Fein’s vice president has previously demanded an immediate end to the “dangerous” and “sustained” attacks.

Michelle O’Neill warned it is “wrong” to target the credibility of those engaged in research relating to Brexit and NI’s constitutional future.

A spokesperson for Queen's has also come out to strongly support "freedom of thought and expression within a framework of respect for the rights of other persons".

The university also said it had ongoing engagement with police over staff welfare following concerns about the safety of Prof Harvey.