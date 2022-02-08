QUB academic queries Weir’s logic over staff equality remark

A politics lecturer at Queen’s has hit back after a DUP MLA described the proportion of Protestants employed at the university as “cause for concern”.

Jamie Pow was reacting to former Education Minister Peter Weir’s comments after figures obtained by the Belfast Telegraph through a Freedom of Information request showed that 28% of academics at QUB are from a Protestant background compared to 34% from a Catholic background.

However, the number of staff who did not disclose this information, or are from neither tradition, was greater than both at 38%, which Mr Pow believes is “a key point”.

He posted on Twitter: “This is described by Peter Weir as a point of ‘confusion’, but it does not stop him from expressing concern that “staff from a Protestant background are in minority”.

“But members of staff from a Catholic background are also in a minority, based on these numbers.

“If he is concerned that there appear to be more Catholic academics than Protestant academics he should simply say so.

“I use the word ‘appear’, because there could in fact be more Protestant academics than Catholic academics, with a disproportionate percentage of the former choosing not to disclose it.”

A Protestant academic at the university, who didn’t wish to be named, said they hoped students or anyone reading their research “would have no idea of my community background or political beliefs, because I take my professionalism very seriously”.

“If it felt like a cold house for Protestants, I think things would be different,” they added.

“But, to me, it seems to be a non-issue politicised for reasons other than a genuine concern for inclusivity in the workplace.”

The academic also believes Queen’s to be “one of the most international employers in Northern Ireland”.

According to the university’s website, it currently employs nearly 700 staff from over 75 countries “in a variety of jobs”.

“Because that is so important to the make-up of staff, the Catholic/Protestant dimension is just a bit more complicated than I felt was being reflected initially by those numbers,” the academic added.

Marie Coleman, a historian at Queen’s, noted that with an Assembly election in the offing, “sectarian head-counting has started” and pondered if there will be “any supposedly definitive opinion polls where 38% are undecided” on who to vote for.

“Maybe one day I’ll wake up to a newspaper headline where local politicians praise the contribution QUB makes to our society,” she tweeted.

It is a legal requirement under the Equality Commission,for all registered employers here to monitor and keep a record of their workforce’s sex and community background (whether an individual is from the Protestant or Catholic communities, or neither).

The figures show the university has 510 staff from a “non-determined” background, 370 from a Protestant background and 460 from a Catholic background.

QUB said it was “an equal opportunities employer and is entirely committed to issues relating to equality, diversity and inclusion”.