QUB and Ulster University: Strikes planned for next two weeks cancelled

University and College Union (UCU) workers and supporters on a picket line at Queens University Belfast on Monday March 21, 2022. Photo credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Seven days of strikes that had been planned over the next two weeks at Northern Irish universities have been cancelled.

Strike action has been “paused” for two weeks according to the University and College Union (UCU). This is due to breakthroughs in talks with universities.

University staff (including those at Ulster and Queen’s) and civil servants staged more walkouts on Tuesday as figures revealed the UK recorded the highest number of working days lost to strike action for more than a decade in December.

In a social media post, the UCU it had made progress in talks with employers about “pensions, ending zero hour contracts, ending casualisation, tackling workload [and] pay.”

Tens of thousands of University and College Union (UCU) members across 150 universities began the first of three days of strike action this week as part of a dispute over pay, pensions and working conditions.

Students from across the UK faced missing lectures and seminars on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as the latest wave of industrial unrest continues to sweep across the country.