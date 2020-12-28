QUB boffins give goalies a helping hand in free kicks

Scientists at Queen's University, Belfast have shown that goalkeepers might still have something to learn if they want to fend off football critics.

And their new research could make defensive walls at free kicks a thing of the past as it shows that stopping a shot on goal is harder if the goalkeeper's initial view is blocked by defenders.

Dr Joost Dessing and Theofilos Valkanidis from the School of Psychology led the research project to create a goalkeeping simulator using virtual reality that allows comparing performance for identical free kicks with and without a defensive wall in place.

And results show that when faced with a free kick less than 30 metres from the goal, it's often not the best option for the defensive team to place a wall of players between the ball and goal.

Using the simulator, the researchers examined how goalkeepers attempted to stop a free kick, both with and without a defensive wall being present.

Dr Dessing explained: "While the defensive wall strategy is effective in some cases, the wall frequently obstructs the goalkeeper's initial view of the moving ball. Although the negative effects of this obstruction have been assumed by experts, they have not been scientifically proven until now.

"Our study showed that when the view of the ball is initially obstructed, goalkeepers wait longer before starting to move, which meant they were less likely to make a save."

Dr Dessing added: "Goalkeepers should consider whether the benefit of blocking some free kicks outweighs the negative effects of not seeing the ball initially.

"Our research suggests that when free kicks are fast and leave the goalkeeper little time, the defensive wall can have the most negative effect.

"It should motivate goalkeepers to maximize their view of the ball and the player, while it should motivate the attacking team to cause visual obstruction."

Former Glentoran and Crusaders goalkeeper Michael Dougherty said he's convinced the findings can translate to the game.

"It confirms what I and many fellow goalkeepers have assumed and clearly motivates goalkeepers to more carefully consider wall placement for free kicks," he said.