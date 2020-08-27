QUB chaplain proud to be city's new Archdeacon

The Reverend Barry Forde has been named the new Church of Ireland Archdeacon of Belfast.

He is currently chaplain of Queen's University and will continue in his role.

He succeeds the Venerable George Davison, Bishop-designate of Connor, who will be consecrated as bishop of the diocese on September 3. Rev Forde is married to Claire, with whom he has three children.

Rev Forde said he was "privileged, humbled, fearful and hopeful" over his new role.

"It has come at a time of uncertainty that is having a profound impact on all our lives and that of the diocese," he added.

He will take up office on September 4.