QUB graduate Kevin Lunney joined Quinn's in 1995 and is still director with other companies

Kevin Lunney was one of three men appointed to run Quinn Industrial Holdings in 2014 after elements of Sean Quinn's business empire were bought by a group of Irish investors, backed by three US hedge funds.

While the company said at the time they believed they had Mr Quinn's "moral backing" for the deal, Mr Quinn claimed he had been treated in a "deplorable manner".

A qualified electrical engineer, Mr Lunney (50) joined Quinn's in 1995 having been previously employed by Andersen Consulting (now Accenture) since 1990.

He was then appointed as general manager of the then newly-established Quinn Direct Insurance and oversaw its expansion until 2005. He was then appointed group development director with responsibility for areas including waste management and renewable energy projects and Quinn Group's property portfolio.

Mr Lunney became managing director of Limetree Management & Consulting Ltd in June 2011 and is still active in this role.

He took up his current role as chief operating officer at Quinn Industrial Holdings in 2014.

Mr Lunney is also listed as a director in several other companies, including Kinawley Community Hall Association, Aghindaiagh Wind Limited, Molly Wind Limited, Doon Wind Limited and Molly Energy Limited.

He graduated from Queen's University, Belfast in 1990 with a degree in electrical and electronics engineering. Mr Lunney has also been a trustee of the Fermanagh Trust since 2012.

Mr Lunney has also been the subject of a Central Bank inquiry into alleged regulatory breaches at Quinn Insurance Limited which collapsed into administration in 2010 before being sold to Boston-based Liberty Insurance.

Mr Lunney and Liam McCaffrey, another QIH director, failed in a High Court action to prevent the inquiry. They argued it was oppressive and unreasonable and also questioned its constitutionality.