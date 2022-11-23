QUB Indonesian Society plans fundraiser to help those affected by ‘devastating’ earthquake

People inspect the ruins of their houses after the earthquake in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia

Indonesian students at Queen’s University will be raising money to help the victims of the catastrophic earthquake in their home country.

The 5.6-magnitude quake struck Cianjur in western Java on Monday, with more than 200 dead and hundreds more missing or injured.

Gabriel Yang (22), the president of Queen’s Indonesian Society and Northern Ireland’s Perhimpunan Pelajar Indonesia (PPI) association, said the natural disaster was “devastating news for everyone”.

He added: “It’s very sad for everyone here in Northern Ireland who is Indonesian.”

Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency said 3,000 people were forced to take shelter in the aftermath of the quake.

Read more Search effort intensifies after Indonesia quake kills 271

It is also believed that more than 13,000 people living in the area, which is around 70 miles from the capital Jakarta, have been displaced.

While Gabriel’s family live on Java, they were lucky enough to escape the disaster unharmed.

“We all know people who are living around the area affected by the earthquake, and there is so much devastation, with the death toll only rising,” he said.

“I guess it’s very good to know that these people we know are safe first of all. It’s the most important part to know our friends are okay.”

While Gabriel’s family are okay, they are worried by the tremors still hitting the country.

In a bid to help, the PPI and Queen’s Indonesian Society are planning a fundraiser to help the victims of the earthquake.

The groups, which effectively operate under the same banner, have a membership of more than 150 people.

“We’re meeting with the team and will be doing a fundraiser as soon as possible,” said computer science student Gabriel.

“We want to help raise awareness and money for those affected. There is a real sense of worry and huge sympathy from those living here about people [back]in Indonesia.”

Most members of the groups come from Java and stay there when they return home.

“We would like to help them as much as possible, despite it being from a distance,” Gabriel said.

Indonesia has a long history of earthquakes and tsunamis, with more than 2,000 people killed when a 7.5-magnitude earthquake caused waves to crash through the city of Palu on Sulawesi island in 2018.

Gabriel said the country’s experience with natural disasters had made it resilient.

There is also a culture of ‘gotong royong’, which translates as ‘mutual assistance’, meaning everyone helps each other no matter the circumstances.

“It means helping all those around us, anyone who needs help,” Gabriel said.

“It’s this strong culture. Being a family is what is helping us right now and in the past with all the earthquakes, tsunamis and floods.

“Family is at the very centre of what helps us as Indonesians.”