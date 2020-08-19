QUB lecturer 'humbled' to be granted prestigious nursing award

A senior lecturer at Queen's University's children's nursing team has been awarded the Royal College of Nursing's (RCN) highest honour.

Dr Sonya Clarke (53) was nominated by her peers from the RCN committee for the Award of Merit, which recognises those who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

After working as an orthopaedic nurse at Musgrave Park Hospital at the beginning of her career, Dr Clarke, originally from Ballymena, moved into her role at Queen's University in 2003.

She joined the children's nursing team before taking charge of orthopaedic nursing in 2008.

Since 2012 Dr Clarke has been the professional lead for children's nursing.

During her time as a trainee nurse she went through a number of dark moments, including when her sister Julie Rock (17) died in a railway accident at Slaght level crossing in Ballymena in 1990.

A year later she cared for victims' campaigner Alex Bunting, who lost a leg after an IRA bomb was left under his taxi.

While those were hard times, Dr Clarke believes they helped her to become a better nurse.

She struck up a friendship with Mr Bunting after a chance meeting four years ago.

"Strangely, I looked after Alex years ago when he was in Musgrave Park and then I bumped into him through the Wave Injured Group when they were at Queen's," she explained.

"I invited Alex and his wife to come to England to speak at an RCN conference about his story. You could have heard a pin drop in the room. Over the years I have tried to get Northern Ireland more involved, and when I look back I am delighted because it has put us on the map and helped Queen's.

"I think I was mostly nominated for my work in orthopaedics and trauma, but I would still be involved in children's nursing as part of that. I actually think meeting up with Alex Bunting was a very memorable day. I clicked who he was. I remember him vividly. I was just horrified as a new nurse and this was the height of the Troubles."

Dr Clarke also highlighted her work as a nurse with Marie Curie in Belfast as a very memorable time, as well as how "special" children's nursing had been throughout her career.

Her relationship with the RCN dates back to 1988, when she attended as a student nurse, and more recently in her roles in the professional forum the Society of Orthopaedics and Trauma Nursing and children's nursing.

"I was absolutely delighted and I was really humbled about the award. I know more than one person nominated me, so I was a wee bit taken aback," she said.

"I love nursing and Queen's. I got involved with the RCN professionals eight years ago, but I've always been a member.

"I have a real love or orthopaedic nursing. I trained originally in Musgrave Park and worked there for a long time.

"I teach the orthopaedic nurses who are qualified for Northern Ireland. I joined the RCN committee and got very involved.

"It gives Northern Ireland a voice because there has never been anyone on the committee who is from here.

"I have a dual role, really. I am very passionate about orthopaedics, especially the children's part, and then I am very passionate about children's nursing and trying to develop it."

Dr Clarke has been selected to lead an innovative pre-registration graduate entry master's programme at Queen's University for children and young people's nursing, which will commence in September.

"I am very excited to lead this new MSc, which will equip high-calibre students with the knowledge and skills to play a key role in the future of children and young people's nursing," she said.

"Entering the workforce with an MSc adds value to our profession. (It) will enable these registrants to make a positive difference to our society."