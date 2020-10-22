QUB research finds sage to be 'heavily adulterated'

Scientists have found the popular herb sage to be "heavily adulterated" with samples from online retailers containing high levels of impurities.

Researchers at the Institute for Global Food Security (IGFS) at Queen's University Belfast (QUB) have found more than a quarter of samples of the herb they tested were found to be "heavily adulterated" some by as much as 58%,

QUB Professor Chris Elliott said: "We've been studying fraud in herbs and spices for a long time and often when we do something like this it's because we receive some information from a reliable source that there is a problem happening.

"Nobody had looked at sage before to see if it's genuine or adulterated so it might have been going on for a long time or there's potential because of the issues around Covid and supply chains breaking down that this has been seen an opportunity to cheat because there are a lot less checking and inspections going on."

It comes after research carried out in 2015 between IGFS and the consumer organisation Which? into oregano, which found that one in four samples of the herb contained ingredients that were not oregano, findings which later resulted in at least one prosecution.

Between August and September 2020, 19 samples of sage were examined by IGFS.

The study highlighted that none of the brands examined sold by the larger UK supermarket chains were found to be fraudulent.

However, some sage sold by online retailers and smaller independents were found to contain olive leaves and leaves from other trees in order to "bulk- up" the product.

"From our perspective, the big retailers such as Tesco and Marks and Spencers - everything we tested from them was absolutely fine. But when you go into the smaller speciality stores and some of the world's biggest online retailers that's where we started to hit the problems. The big supermarkets and some of the smaller ones have massive amounts of checking and inspections going on and I'm less confident that some of the online retailers have the same degree of rigour."

While the adulterants found are not believed to be harmful, food fraud is a serious issue.

"The one rule I always say is, if something looks very cheap, it's very cheap for a reason," added Professor Elliott.