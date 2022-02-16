QUB should focus on attracting working class unionists instead of Irish language residency scheme, claims Wells

Jim Wells has claimed that Queen’s University Belfast should focus on attracting more working class unionists, rather than making it “even more of a cold house” for them.

The former DUP politician was responding to proposals from an Irish language group at the university, which would introduce a language residency scheme that would house Irish speaking students together in halls of residence.

“The problem that Queen’s has is not attracting Irish speakers to the university, it’s attracting working class Protestant students to even consider Queen’s,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Stephen Nolan show.

“How does this do anything but make Queen’s even more of a cold house for those individuals who don’t speak Irish, who have no interest in Irish?”

The South Down MLA added that “every one of those Irish speakers is also fluent in English, unlike those many hundreds of Chinese students at Queen’s that have flown over, many of whom may be struggling with English”.

“Very bright, able people - they’ve flown over thousands of miles to come here, they're getting no special treatment, it’s going to the Irish language speakers who are of course totally fluent in English,” he continued.

The plans put forward from An Cumann Gaelach (gaelic society) group at Queen’s have not yet been approved.

Similar schemes already exist in other universities in the Republic of Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

Former special advisor for the SDLP, Brendan Mulgrew noted that Irish speaking students “won’t be exclusively spending 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in their halls of residence”.

“But it does mean that when they are eating or sitting in halls at night, they’re sharing the language that they’re learning and cherishing,” he said.

“It means they learn the language better, they’re living with people who study it. It’s about breaking down barriers and accommodating and facilitating their culture.”

Mr Wells believes the Irish language is “not simply an expression of a cultural aspiration” and claimed it is part of an “ongoing political campaign”.

“We all know Sinn Fein made it very clear that Irish is crucial to the republican struggle. Irish has allowed itself to be cynically used as a political weapon by one political party.”

Mr Mulgrew responded: “Those who see division in this issue are those who see the Irish language as being divisive, and that says more to me about those people, who look for division.

“Can we please move away from pointing the finger at each other’s traditions?

“I would assume that a lot of these students [living in the residence] would be Irish language students who would be taught in Irish anyway.”

When contacted for a response, Sinn Fein said: “The reality is five parties, including the DUP, and the two governments signed up an Irish Language Act in January 2020.

“Jim Wells’ party walked away from that deal because of their inability and unwillingness to deliver anything to do with people’s rights.

“The British government has committed to delivering Acht Gaeilge through Westminster, they should quit stalling and get on with it. Irish speakers shouldn’t have to wait any more years for rights.”

The proposals have faced further criticism from the TUV, and the Student Orange Society at Queen’s, along with its student and alumni lodge, who issued a joint statement claiming the proposals were encouraging “division”.

Joshua Patterson, Worshipful Master of Queen’s LOL 1845, said that universities should be a shared space between students of different political and religious backgrounds but the residency scheme “encourages division, further isolating those from a Unionist background in University life and wider society.”

Responding on Twitter, the Cumann Gaelach group said the inspiration for the scheme had actually been taken from the Orange Order.

The message read: “Despite their depressing view on our new scéim chónaithe, when we began plans for a living scheme, one of the first examples we looked at was ‘Croom Elbow’, the Orange Society’s own university living scheme.”

Referring to information on Queen’s University LOL 1845 website, the Croom Elbow property is used by the lodge for meetings, events and also by the Orange Societies of both of Ulster’s universities.

There are also said to be vacancies for tenants at competitive rates each year open to members of the institution and others.

An Cumann Gaelach added: “Everyone owns the language. Our proposed living scheme will be a welcoming environment for all, it will help normalise the language and soften such sharp views.”

A Queen’s spokesperson said: “Following requests made to the University Leadership by students and staff, Queen’s is currently considering the development of a residential language scheme that will be available to students studying degrees with languages or a language element offered by the University.

"This initiative is based on similar programmes currently available in other Universities to help promote and develop a deeper understanding of languages and linguistic diversity in an immersive environment.

“Students who apply for this type of accommodation option will be selected in accordance with the eligibility criteria set out in the current University Allocation Policy, and must have already secured an accommodation place.

"No institutional decision has yet been made on the request, which will follow our standard governance, approval and equality screening processes, following the development of a robust proposal.”