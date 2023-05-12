QUB: Vast cloud of gas likely cause of largest cosmic explosion

The explosion has currently lasted over three years and took place nearly eight billion light years away

Astronomers at Queen’s University, Belfast have played a key role in uncovering the largest cosmic explosion ever witnessed.

The data shows that the explosion was nearly 100 times brighter than all the stars in our galaxy combined.

An investigation, which was led by the University of Southampton, in collaboration with Queen’s, revealed an explosion which is more than 10 times brighter than any known exploding star, known as a supernova.

It is also three times brighter than the brightest tidal disruption event, where a star falls into a supermassive black hole.

The explosion has currently lasted over three years. Most supernovae are only visibly bright for a few months.

It took place nearly eight billion light years away, when the universe was around six billion years old, and is being detected by a network of telescopes.

Using the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System in Hawaii, the Queen’s researchers led the search for cosmic explosions and were able to process and analyse huge amounts of data. After analysis, the researchers now believe the explosion is a result of a vast cloud of gas, possibly thousands of times larger than our sun, that has been violently disrupted by a supermassive black hole.

Fragments of the cloud would be swallowed up, sending shockwaves through its remnants, as well as into a large dusty ‘doughnut’ surrounding the black hole. Such events are very rare and nothing on this scale has ever been witnessed.

Dr Matt Nicholl from Queen’s helped to analyse the brightness of the explosion.

He said: “At first, we thought this flare-up could be the result of a black hole consuming a passing star. But our models showed that the black hole would have to have swallowed up 15 times the mass of our sun to stay this bright for this long.

“Encountering such a huge star is very rare, so we think a much larger cloud of gas is more likely. Many massive black holes are surrounded by gas and dust and we are still trying to work out why this particular black hole started feeding so vigorously and so suddenly.”

The only things in the universe that are as bright are quasars, supermassive black holes with a constant flow of gas falling onto them at high velocity.