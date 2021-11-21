QUB’s haunted halls: More former students share paranormal experiences of university accommodation 40 years ago

Last month, the story of reported hauntings at QUB’s Alanbrooke Hall went viral after a Northern Irish scientist known only as Ken told his own experiences of what he believed was paranormal activity in the building.

Since Ken’s appearance on BBC Radio 4’s ‘Uncanny’ podcast, more witnesses have come forward with their own firsthand tales of possible poltergeist sightings at the student accommodation site, which was demolished in 2001.

A new witness is Professor Gary Foster, who now specialises in viruses and molecular plant pathology, and was a student warden at Alanbrooke in the 1980s.

He said that during the summer of 1988, some “weird stuff” began to occur.

“I had 180 young male students to try and keep in check and it was only during vacation time Alanbrooke basically emptied, which means I was at the top of this 10-storey tower block all alone,” he told Uncanny presenter, Danny Robins.

Alanbrooke Room 611

“In bed late at night, I suddenly heard the lifts going. I went and did a round of each floor to see if there was anybody else in the building, and there was absolutely nothing. But this happened a few more times, where I could hear the lifts coming up, doors opening.

“It is an absolute fact that these lifts moved by themselves. I actually got speaking to the lift engineers and the technician said they shouldn't move by themselves, in fact there’s no way they could, and I said ‘well they did and it was always at night’.”

The story corroborates Ken’s original telling, and Gary also details how corridor lights were turned on and phones which could only be called from internally within the building would ring on and off in the middle of the night, when no one else but him was there.

Two incidents which truly rattled him include a particular evening when sitting at his desk, again completely alone, “every single light within the flat began to grow brighter”.

“I’m not joking, brighter than the sun. The main lights on the ceiling blazed to the point where I couldn’t look at them. We all used to have these hi-fi stacks with a radio and turntable, that was on like a little trolley on wheels. The cooling fans started to whir so fast that the actual hifi system started to move out across the room.

“Then everything popped. The microwave went ‘ping’, the desk lamps and light bulbs blew, broken glass flying everywhere. The hi-fi system completely boomed. We got the electricians out and there was no evidence of a power surge anywhere else in the building. Whatever had happened, had only hit my flat.”

The one memory that sticks with Gary the most, he said, was nearly falling out of his top-flat window, through what he believes was no fault of his own.

“As I walked across the living room floor towards this wide open window, I seemed to trip over something and as I flew forward, I ended up completely hanging out the window, with my feet off the ground and what felt like my full weight hitting down,” he regaled.

“My heart was racing, I reeled back from the window and I turned round to look to see what I could possibly have tripped over and there was nothing there.”

The story is similar to one Ken had previously told the series, in which a cleaner had back then informed him of a student that had died in Room 6-11.

Although Gary wasn’t staying in Room 6-11, the presenter noted the striking resemblances in both their accounts, and even received contact from another witness named Billy, who had stayed in Room 6-11 the year after Ken left.

“My experiences are similar to Ken’s, but seem probably more profound and disturbing,” he claimed.

A former RAF pilot who now flies commercial airplanes, Billy was studying engineering in 1982, while sharing Room 611 with a law student named Bill.

Like Ken, he experienced the noise of what he and his roommate thought were multiple people banging on their door, but when they opened it, no one was there.

Some nights, he said he would wake up to a freezing cold room, and would see a man in the corner.

“There was basically a gap between the bottom of Bill’s bed and the desks, and this figure was just standing in the gap. The room was dark, but this figure was silhouetted because it was darker than the rest of the room.”

As Ken described it previously, Billy said when he woke up “with a bolt” and saw the figure, he had “a feeling of utter despair”.

“I was just lying there in a sheer state of terror. I probably experienced this about half a dozen times.”

He didn’t share this with his roommate until their last day in the room before moving out. “Bill said he had been lying awake looking at it too. He said all I did was pray in the hope that this thing would disappear.”

Ken brought the story to light for the first time in 40 years, but Danny Robins said he has been inundated with emails about Alanbrooke Hall since ‘The Evil in Room 611’ episode aired, and is still welcoming experiences from anyone else who was there at the time.

Mass hysteria, sleep paralysis and ultrasonic sound issues from the old elevators have all been cited as more logical reasons for what people may have believed they saw back in Alanbrooke Hall, as well as the feelings of fear and anxiety stoked by the backdrop of the Troubles at the time.

However, Danny Robins said this won’t be the last time they come back to the story of Alanbrooke Hall, with more witnesses and leads to follow.

The latest episode of Uncanny, named ‘Return to Room 611’ is available to listen to on BBC Sounds.

If you have any relevant information on Room 6-11 or Alanbrooke Hall in general, email uncanny@bbc.co.uk