Queen a true comfort in the darkest days of the Troubles

Her Majesty drew upon her own personal loss after IRA murdered Lord Mountbatten

Queen Elizabeth, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles, the Queen Mother and others leave Westminster Abbey after Lord Mountbatten's funeral service

The Queen and Prince Philip attend the funeral of Lord Mountbatten in Westminster Abbey in 1979

The Queen, Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother and Prince Charles stand on the steps of Westminster Abbey as the coffin of Lord Mountbatten is carried out by soldiers following his funeral service

During the many dark hours throughout the Troubles, the Queen was a constant and reassuring source of comfort to many.

Her Majesty herself was personally affected by the violence that marred Northern Ireland for decades when the Provisional IRA murdered Lord Louis Mountbatten, great-grandson of Queen Victoria and second cousin of Queen Elizabeth, in 1979.

No doubt drawing on her own loss, she showed support and concern for others affected by the Troubles throughout her 70-year reign.

In 1987, she broke a long tradition of avoiding politically related matters in her Christmas Day address by denouncing IRA terrorism.

Read more The last picture of the Queen encapsulated her... an ordinary image of an extraordinary lady who will be sadly missed

Condemning the Remembrance Day bombing in Enniskillen just the month before, she made special mention of Gordon Wilson, a survivor whose 20-year-old daughter was killed beside him, and his public forgiveness of the bombers hours later as he called for no reprisals.

Describing the bombing as “horrifying”, she said: “It’s only too easy for passionate loyalty to one’s own country, race or religion to be corroded into intolerance, bigotry and ultimately into violence”. However, she said that “from time to time”, there are also “some inspiring examples of tolerance”.

She continued: “Mr Gordon Wilson, whose daughter Marie lost her life in the horrifying explosion at Enniskillen, impressed the whole world by the depth of his forgiveness.

“All of us will echo his prayer — that out of the personal tragedies of Enniskillen may come a reconciliation between the communities.’’

The Queen and Prince Philip attend the funeral of Lord Mountbatten in Westminster Abbey in 1979

Meanwhile, within hours of the August 1998 Omagh bomb, Queen Elizabeth issued a statement in which she said: “Please pass my heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved, injured and those who have suffered.”

Four years later, she visited the scene of the attack and stood on the spot where a Real IRA car bomb exploded, killing 29.

Buckingham Palace described the visit as coming after “a last-minute decision” in recognition of what happened in 1998.

She was met by the then Northern Ireland Secretary Dr John Reid and spent several minutes listening to his description of the horror, looking up at buildings on both sides of Market Street.

The following year, she awarded the George Cross to the RUC to honour the courage and dedication of police officers and their families, which the then chief constable, Ronnie Flanagan, described as “a momentous day” in the history of the force.

The police chief told the Queen: “I find it impossible to find words to adequately describe the deep sense of pride and honour that I and my officers, along with our civilian colleagues, families and friends, feel today.”

Paying tribute to all officers, the Queen said: “I salute your courage and sense of duty, I admire your determination to maintain the rule of law and provide a police service during some of the most difficult times in the history of this province.

“A terrible price has been paid for this brave and resolute stand.”

And in 2011, as she became the first British monarch to make an official State visit to Ireland in 100 years, she offered her “sincere thoughts and deep sympathy” to the victims of Ireland and the UK’s troubled past.

The monarch opened her speech — made in the same room where Queen Victoria once dined — in Irish.

“A Uachtarain agus a chairde (president and friends),” she said.

She continued: “It is a sad and regrettable reality that through history our islands have experienced more than their fair share of heartache, turbulence and loss.

“These events have touched us all, many of us personally, and are a painful legacy.

“We can never forget those who have died or been injured, and their families.

“To all those who have suffered as a consequence of our troubled past I extend my sincere thoughts and deep sympathy.”

She added: “With the benefit of historical hindsight we can all see things which we would wish had been done differently or not at all.”

And in June the following year, the Queen met relatives of the victims of the 1987 Poppy Day Massacre in Enniskillen in which 11 people were killed on Remembrance Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles, the Queen Mother and others leave Westminster Abbey after Lord Mountbatten's funeral service

The meeting came as the Queen and Prince Philip made a two-day visit to Northern Ireland as part of her Diamond Jubilee tour and included those injured in the Enniskillen attack.

Stephen Gault was injured in the bombing and his father, Samuel, was killed.

At the time, he said he was honoured to have met the Queen.

“It highlights the point that the Enniskillen victims will not be forgotten, when Her Majesty the Queen made time in her hectic schedule, in her Jubilee year to come to Enniskillen,” he said.

In November, she sent a message to Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Fermanagh on the 25th anniversary of the bombing, in which she said her thoughts were with “the victims, the bereaved, and with all those who continue to bear the scars of this dreadful event”.

She continued: “A quarter of a century ago, we were able to draw comfort and strength from the hope that out of the personal tragedies of Enniskillen might come eventual reconciliation between communities.

“Today, a quarter of a century later, we can all reflect on how far we have travelled along this road; and my recent visit to the people of Enniskillen gave me much reason to be optimistic about the future.

“My good wishes and prayers are with everyone who will be marking today’s anniversary, and with all those who strive for peace in this country and throughout the world.”