Queen + Adam Lambert to kick off 2022 Rhapsody tour in Belfast

Queen + Adam Lambert will kick off their UK and Europe 2022 Rhapsody Tour in Belfast next May.

The band will play the SSE Arena on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 next year. The dates were announced this week as additional shows in the twice-postponed, 10 day tour.

Tickets for the May 28 Belfast gig sold out quickly on release, so a second date was added to meet demand. Tickets for the May 27 show are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.ie

The legendary rockers are already set to play a pair of shows each in Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow as well as a 10-day run at London’s O2 Arena. Extending the mainland Europe leg of its highly anticipated tour, the band will also play newly set shows in Italy, Sweden, Norway before winding the tour up with a new final show in Finland on July 24, 2022.

In all, Queen + Adam Lambert will now perform 35 shows across their Rhapsody UK & Europe 2022 tour.