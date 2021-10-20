Queen cancels trip to NI after being advised to rest for ‘next few days’

The Queen has cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland scheduled for Thursday after she "reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days”.

The monarch was due to attend a Northern Ireland centenary event scheduled in Armagh.

The Queen's decision is understood not to be related to coronavirus.

The 95-year-old monarch is said to be in good spirits but disappointed not to be able to carry out the two-day trip, which was due to begin on Wednesday.

The Queen has had a busy few days and hosted a major Global Investment summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening.

The visit would have been The Queen’s 26th visit to Northern Ireland.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days.

"Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow.

"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and looks forward to visiting in the future."

It is understood the monarch is now resting at Windsor Castle.

Following her announcement, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson tweeted: “We thank Her Majesty for her good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and trust that she will keep well and benefit from a period of rest.

"It is always a joy to have Her Majesty in Royal Hillsborough and we look forward to a further visit in the near future.”

Former First Minister Arlene Foster said she was “disappointed” the monarch couldn’t visit Northern Ireland.

The GB News presenter added: “More importantly we wish her strength and good health for the years ahead.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie sent his best wishes to The Queen.

“Her Majesty has long been a regular visitor to Northern Ireland. She has been a source of great comfort during Northern Ireland`s darkest days and provided lasting leadership as we moved into a new era for all our people,” he said.

“I wish to convey my best wishes to Her Majesty The Queen as she recuperates and hope that she feels much better very soon.

“I look forward to seeing The Queen back in Northern Ireland in the near future.”

The Church Leaders’ Group, made up of the four main Christian churches in Ireland who organised the Armagh centenary remembrance event, released a statement advising they are “very sorry to learn” The Queen can’t attend.

"We wish to convey to Her Majesty our good wishes and, in doing so, to acknowledge the significance of her commitment to the work of peace and reconciliation, which has meant a great deal to people throughout this island,” they said.

"We hope that tomorrow’s service will provide an opportunity to further that work, with an emphasis on our shared hopes for the future.”

The statement was signed by Presbyterian Moderator David Bruce, Church of Ireland Primate John McDowell, Catholic Primate Eamon Martin, President of the Irish Council of Churches Ivan Patterson and President of the Methodist Church in Ireland Sahr Yambasu.

The Queen is still expected at this stage to attend events linked to the Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow at the end of the month.

On Tuesday, it was revealed the Queen had turned down the Oldie of the Year trophy because she feels she does not meet the criteria, believing "you are only as old as you feel".

The Queen, who is just five years away from her 100th birthday, is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee - 70 years on the throne - next year.

She still keeps a busy diary of events and audiences and deals with her daily red boxes of official papers.

The Queen held two audiences on Tuesday via video link from Windsor Castle, greeting the Japanese ambassador Hajime Hayashi and the EU ambassador Joao de Almeida, followed by the investment summit in the evening.

At the weekend, the Queen enjoyed a day at the races at Ascot, and on Monday held a virtual audience with the new governor-general of New Zealand.

Last week, she travelled to Cardiff to deliver a speech at the ceremonial opening of the sixth Welsh Senedd in Cardiff.

The Queen's husband of 73 years the Duke of Edinburgh died in April at the age of 99.

The monarch has been pictured out and about at the Royal Windsor Horse Show and Ascot in the months since, and still enjoys riding her own ponies.

Last week, she used a walking stick for what is believed to be the first time at a major public event when she attended a service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion.