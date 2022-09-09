Queen Elizabeth II: King Charles III addresses the UK for first time as sovereign from Buckingham Palace - as it happened

In his address to the nation, King Charles III has paid tribute to his late mother the Queen.

The King said his son and heir, William, was now Prince of Wales, adding: “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

The King wished to “express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas”.

Earlier Northern Ireland joined the rest of the UK in a period of national mourning, as 96 rounds of gun salutes were fired at the Royal residence at Hillsborough Castle.

Tributes for the Queen have been received from right across the political spectrum, including from the Sinn Fein leadership. Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said she saluted the Queen's contribution to changing relationships on the island, while First Minister designate Michelle O'Neill signed the book of condolences at Belfast City Hall.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the Queen had been a "steadfast and unshakeable head of state".

Here's how the day unfolded: