Queen Elizabeth II: Northern Ireland’s politicians unite in tribute to woman ‘who led by example’ during peace process

Crowds gather in front of Buckingham Palace to pay their respects following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Politicians from across the divide have united to pay warm tribute to the Queen following her death.

The leaders of Sinn Fein, DUP, Alliance, SDLP, UUP and TUV all spoke with fondness and affection of the late monarch and her many visits to Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill said she learnt with “deep regret” of the passing of a woman who had “led by example” during the peace process.

“The British people will miss the leadership she gave throughout her 70 years as monarch,” she said.

“I would like to offer my sincere sympathies and condolences to her children and her extended family circle as they come to terms with their grief.

“I wish to especially acknowledge the profound sorrow of our neighbours from within the unionist community here who will feel her loss deeply.”

She added: “Personally, I am grateful for Queen Elizabeth’s significant contribution and determined efforts to advancing peace and reconciliation between our two islands.

“Throughout the peace process she led by example in building relationships with those of us who are Irish and who share a different political allegiance and aspirations to herself and her Government.

“Having met Queen Elizabeth on a number of occasions alongside my colleague, the late Martin McGuinness, I appreciated both her warmth and courtesy.”

Stormont Speaker, Sinn Fein’s Alex Maskey, said the Queen would be mourned “by many across the whole community in the days to come”.

“Amidst all of the formalities of this occasion, I am mindful that a family is in mourning,” he added.

“On behalf of the Assembly, I express our sympathies to the entire royal family who have lost a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

“I will be liaising with party whips and the Assembly Commission in relation to practical arrangements within Parliament Buildings in the coming days to ensure the Assembly can pay its condolences.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “Her Majesty led by example in Northern Ireland and reached out the hand of friendship to help with the reconciliation process. We are duty bound to build on that foundation.

“The royal visit to the Republic of Ireland was ground-breaking and the warmth with which Her Majesty was received demonstrated that she was revered and respected far beyond the UK.

“We pray for the royal family as they mourn the passing of a mother, grandmother and great-grand-mother.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long said: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is one of the figures who came to define the 20th century, as well as a large part of the 21st, due not only to her longevity, but her commitment and dedication.

“It will be incredibly strange to not see her there carrying out her duties.

“Throughout her reign the Queen worked tirelessly in service to the country and Commonwealth, receiving praise from all quarters for her selfless dedication to the role.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie described her passing as “one of the saddest days the UK has ever known”.

He said: “Without realising it, we have lived through a second Elizabethan Age, a reign which has encompassed massive political, social and economic change, the decline of Empire, Moon landings, Cold War, and 15 Prime Ministers.

“All could see that here was a monarch who sought to carry herself with dignity and grace and ensure the institution of monarchy was still relevant in a modern world in which many old certainties were being questioned or swept aside.”

Mr Beattie said the Queen was a regular visitor to Northern Ireland in good times and bad.

“Even during the decades of violence she was determined to come here to see her people and, in the process, provide comfort and reassurance.

“Her state visit to the Republic of Ireland in May 2011 went a long way to healing old wounds and normalising relations between two close neighbours and indicated very clearly her great wisdom and sound instincts.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “As British monarch, and a member of the British royal family, she has provided leadership to her people from the fires of conflict in Europe during World War Two to the peace that the peoples of these islands now enjoy.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of all those in the SDLP are with Queen Elizabeth’s family at an extraordinarily difficult time.”

Mr Eastwood said he wanted to extend his deep condolences particularly to those in Northern Ireland in whose hearts the late monarch held a cherished place.

“I know how difficult it is to lose your heroes and I hope they are comforted by the enduring legacy that she will leave,” he added.

He said that despite experiencing “the sharp pain of loss” following the IRA murder of her cousin Lord Mountbatten in Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, in 1979, the Queen had remained committed to “reconciliation between our islands”.

He said: “I met Queen Elizabeth on a number of occasions as SDLP leader.

“While it’s difficult to think of two people more divorced from one another in background and aspiration, I found her to be warm, welcoming and totally concerned with the needs and interests of people.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “Adjusting to life without Her Majesty will be a major national challenge.

“With a new King, everything will seem different.

“Yet the abiding constancy of the monarchy and its centrality to our constitutional arrangements remains.

“In now conveying sympathy to the royal family, I thank God for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. No nation could have asked for more from their monarch and no nation could have received more.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: “The Queen’s passing is indeed the end of an era. Her state visit to Ireland in 2011 marked a crucial step in the normalisation of relations with our nearest neighbour.

“That visit was a great success, largely because of the many gracious gestures and warm remarks made by the Queen during her time in Ireland. Her popularity with the Irish people was also very evident.”