Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Changes to Belfast City Council services on Monday’s bank holiday, from bin collection to public toilets

Changes to bin services are to be expected on Bank Holiday Monday.

Belfast City Council has announced changes to their services on Monday to coincide with the bank holiday declared on the same day as the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

There will be no bin or box collections on this date, instead waste will be collected on Saturday, September 24.

If you have a Bryson Recycling collection due on Monday, it will now be done this Saturday.

Commercial waste due for collection on Monday will also be collected this Saturday.

Recycling centres and amenity sites will be closed, and some other services will also be closed, including bulky waste collection and dog warden services.

City Hall will be open to sign books of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II from 10am until 8pm on Monday, but tours and the exhibition area will remain closed.

Parks will stay open for visiting, as well as cemeteries, and some pitches for existing bookings only and car parks in the city. Community centres will be closed.

Council offices – including bereavement services offices and the offices for births, deaths, marriages and civil partnerships - will be closed for the day.

Public toilets throughout Belfast will also remain closed.

There will be no cremations or burials on Monday.

Belfast Zoo, 2 Royal Avenue, Belfast Castle and Malone House will also be closed.