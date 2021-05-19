Queen to hear of Prince Charles forgetting football boots, Caledon Rovers chief jokes during Northern Ireland royal visit

The Prince of Wales wasn't tempted to showcase his football skills as he met a local club in the Co Tyrone village of Caledon as part of his two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

Prince Charles arrived in Caledon on Wednesday to view the sites of development projects, and met with local community groups, including Mid Ulster Football League side Caledon Rovers.

It came after the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall spent Tuesday visiting several sites in Belfast, Hillsborough and south Armagh’s Slieve Gullion Forest Park.

On Wednesday morning, the couple visited Bangor and Donaghadee, where His Royal Highness unveiled a plaque on the harbour front to commemorate the Bicentenary of the Royal Charter of the town’s harbour and the laying of the harbour’s foundation stone.

In what was his last engagement before travelling to London, Charles was asked by the chairman of Caledon Rovers, Kevin O’Connor, if he had brought his football boots.

“I’ll have to write a letter to your mother telling her you didn't bring them,” added Mr O’Connor.

The Prince replied: “I see you haven't got yours on either.”

His tour of the village began along Mill Street where he viewed a number of outhouses that will be converted into men’s sheds before travelling to Caledon Rovers’ ground.

The Prince of Wales during a visit to Donaghadee Harbour where he viewed stones which line the harbour walls and were decorated with messages of hope by local people during the pandemic. The prince also unveiled a plaque to commemorate the Bicentenary of the Royal Charter of Donaghadee Harbour and the laying of the harbour's foundation stone. Picture date: Wednesday May 19, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Charles. Photo credit should read: Samir Hussein/PA Wire

Pupils from Churchill and St Joseph’s Primary Schools gathered around Charles as he made his way onto the football pitch.

He spoke to them about their studies and thanked them for showing him how to dribble.

Mr O’Connor said it was the “biggest day” in the history of Caledon Rovers.

“It’s fantastic to see him come here and see it happening,” he continued.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall continue their two day visit to Northern Ireland. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 19th May 2021 The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall continue their two day visit to Northern Ireland. On a visit to Bangor, Co. Down, Their Royal Highnesses were greeted by pupils from Bangor Central Integrated Primary School before walking around and meeting stall holders at the open-air market. The market sells a variety of locally sourced produce and is now in its 97th year. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 19th May 2021 The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall continue their two day visit to Northern Ireland. On a visit to Bangor, Co. Down, Their Royal Highnesses were greeted by pupils from Bangor Central Integrated Primary School before walking around and meeting stall holders at the open-air market. The market sells a variety of locally sourced produce and is now in its 97th year. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 19th May 2021 Photo by William Cherry / Press Eye The Prince of Wales continues his two day visit to Northern Ireland. The Prince of Wales viewing the sites of upcoming development projects around the village of Caledon. His Royal Highness will also met with local community groups including coaches and members of the local football club, Caledon Rovers.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 19th May 2021 The Duchess of Cornwall pictured at Horses for People in Comber. The Duchess meets the founder, June Burgess, along with staff and people undertaking the courses and the horses themselves. Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye.

“We are back playing friendlies now in a pre-season tournament and we’re in the final on Saturday at Stangmore Park.

“This is a great way to get the season going again. Hopefully it keeps going because the pandemic is still in the air.”

COMBER, NORTHERN IRELAND - MAY 19: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall poses with staff as she visits Horses for People on May 19, 2021 in Comber, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images)

Charles’ final stop was St John’s Parish Church where he spoke to trustees and unveiled a plaque to mark the opening of the new church hall.

Locals gathered in large numbers outside the church and Charles spent plenty of time speaking to them and thanking them for coming out to see him.

Meanwhile, the Duchess spent the afternoon meeting the reading group, the Camilla Club, at Kilcooley Women’s Club and staff and clients at the equine therapy charity, Horses for People.