Queen Victoria cruise ship arrives into Belfast Harbour for dry dock operations

Taking up no less than 294m of space in Belfast Harbour, the Queen Victoria cruise ship has been another luxurious vessel turning heads this week.

Putting the sheer scale into context, Queen Victoria is around 25m longer than the Titanic or the equivalent of 20 buses back to back.

Operated by the Cunard Line, the cruise liner arrived from Tyneside on Tuesday and is capable of carrying more than 2,000 passengers and 980 crew.

Guests can enjoy a spectacular range of entertainment from a full theatre and ballroom to a spa and gym, pool, expanded sun deck and even a winter garden and 6,000 book library.

This time around no tourists are on board as the Queen Victoria is undergoing dry dock operations at Harland & Wolff this year.

It is now the largest ever cruise ship to have ever dry-docked in a UK shipyard and the only ever Cunard ship to dry-dock in Belfast.

The 270m Aurora from P&O Cruises’ will also arrive in Belfast this year for dry dock operations.