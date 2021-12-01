Queen’s and Ulster University staff begin strike action

Thousands of university staff will launch a three-day strike on Wednesday in disputes over pensions, pay and conditions, with both Queen’s and Ulster University affected.

Around 50,000 members of the University and College Union (UCU) at 58 universities across the UK are set to walk out between Wednesday and Friday.

Adrian Grant, President of the UCU at Ulster University told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster further strike action could take place beyond this week if agreement was not reached with universities.

“The point we are making is that without the resources required to provide a quality education, students are suffering even more greatly through the mismanagement of higher education,” he said.

“At some point in time staff have to stand up and ensure that there is dignity in work and issues of equality and stress are dealt with appropriately.

“If we don’t see movement from the employer side on the issues that are in dispute, then I envisage more strike action.”

The Queen’s University Belfast branch of the UCU said staff were taking action as a result of “an employment model which in many respects resembles that of a fast-food restaurant chain rather than a respected university”.

Some students and classes in both Northern Ireland universities are likely to be impacted over the coming days as a result of the action.

Students in the Queen’s University Students’ Union voted in favour of supporting the action in a referendum of 1,775 students polled.

However, Ulster University Students’ Union last month said they took the “incredibly difficult decision” not to support the strike action.

“We feel very strongly that there must be a constructive way that issues can be progressed without compromising our members education,” they added.

“For these reasons and in these circumstances, we just cannot support further disruption after everything our members have faced over the past number of years.”

Picket line outside QUB Photo: PressEye

The UCU has warned that more than 1million students will be affected by the action – and the union has said more strikes could take place in the new year if the disputes with employers remain unresolved.

Both QUB and UU said they would ensure disruption to students over the coming days is minimised.

A QUB spokesperson said: “We appreciate that the decision to engage in industrial action is not taken lightly and that staff do not wish to disrupt the education of our students, as they are our first priority," said the spokesperson.

"Queen's will continue to use its influence to shape and inform the national debate and remains committed to working in partnership with all trade unions at a local level.

“We expect the impact of the action to vary across the University and to be very limited in some areas. The majority of students will not be affected at all.”

The university said they will “make every reasonable effort to mitigate the impact of strike action and ensure that you are not disadvantaged”.

An UU spokesperson added: "The university has been notified by UCU of planned strike action 1-3 December in response to national disputes relating to pension reform and pay and conditions in the Higher Education sector.

"We understand that this strike action can be unsettling for students and staff and we are working to minimise any potential disruption on our campuses.

"We are working hard to protect the student learning experience during this time and measures are in place to ensure that students whose studies may be affected by the strike are not disadvantaged at the point of assessment.”

The UCU held a series of walkouts in 2019 and early 2020 over pensions, pay and conditions, which affected universities across the UK. There was also strike action in 2018 amid a row over pensions.