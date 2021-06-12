Queen’s Birthday Honours: Full list of Northern Ireland recipients
Dame Commander of the Order of the Bath (DCB)
Brenda Mary SULLIVAN (KING). Attorney General for Northern Ireland, lately First Legislative Counsel and Permanent Secretary, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to Constitutional Law
Knights Bachelor of the Order of the British Empire
Dr Michael Oliver MCBRIDE. Chief Medical Officer for Northern Ireland. For services to Public Health in Northern Ireland
Mr Michael James RYAN C.B.E. Vice President/General Manager, Spirit AeroSystems, Belfast. For services to the Economy in Northern Ireland
Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)
Dr Andrew Graham MCCORMICK. Director General, International Relations, Northern Ireland Executive. For public service
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)
Lady Perdita Maureen BLACKWOOD. For services to Disabled Young People and Charity in Northern Ireland
Professor Roy Archibald Joseph SPENCE O.B.E J.P. Consultant Surgeon, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Ms Roma BURNETT (DOWNEY). For services to the Arts, Drama and to the community in Northern Ireland
Miss Anna CARRAGHER. For services to the Arts in Northern Ireland
Mr Paul Martin CASKEY. Head of Campaign, Integrated Education Fund. For services to Education in NI
Mr Thomas EVANS. Chief Executive, Labour Relations Agency. For services to Employment Relations in Northern Ireland
Mr Ronald Moncrieff FOREMAN For services to the Economy in Northern Ireland
Mrs Anne Isobel HENDERSON Chair, Parades Commission for NI. For public Service and for services to Peacekeeping in NI
Mr William Francis Graham HUNTER J.P. For services to the Economy and the community in County Londonderry
Mr Robin Stevenson MCLOUGHLIN Principal, Banbridge Academy. For services to Education
Dr Brendan MOONEY CEO, Kainos. For services to the Local Economy
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Dr Afaf Abdrabou ALY Chair, Egyptian Society of Northern Ireland. For services to UK-Egypt Relations and Anti-racism in Northern Ireland
Mr David Alexander BROOKES Civilian Security Officer, Northern Ireland Security and Guarding Service. For services to Defence and to Charity
Mrs Elizabeth Hamilton BROWN Veterans Support Officer, Northern Ireland. For services to Veterans
Mr John George BURRELL For services to the community in Fivemiletown
Mrs Jennifer Ann CAMPBELL For services to Education, Young People and the community in Coleraine, Northern Ireland MBE Dr Nigel John CARR For services to Sport and to Community Relations
Mr Daniel Anthony CORR For voluntary services in Northern Ireland
Ms Margaret Christine DAVIS For services to Community Relations in Northern Ireland
Miss Mary Elizabeth DEVINE Chair, Northern Region, Irish Pilgrimage Trust. For services to Young People with Special Needs in Northern Ireland
Mrs Michelle DOHERTY For services to Nursing and to Lung Cancer Patients
Major (Rtd) John Marshall DUNLOP For services to Cross Border Peace Building and the community in County Fermanagh
Mrs Linda ERVINE For services to the community in East Belfast
Dr David HARDING For Public and Political Service in Northern Ireland
Mr David JEFFREY Manager, Ballymena Utd. For services to Association Football and Community Relations in Northern Ireland
Mr Kieran KENNEDY Managing Director, O’Neills Irish International Sports Company Ltd. For services to Business and to the Economy during the Covid-19 Pandemic
Mr David Brian KNOTT Compliance Manager, Belfast Harbour. For services to the Port Industry and the community in Belfast
Mrs Phyllis Agnes LECKEY For services to Nursing and Healthcare in Northern Ireland
Mr Stanley James LEE For services to People with Learning Difficulties in Northern Ireland
Mr Mark LINDSAY Chairman, Police Federation, Northern Ireland. For services to Policing and the community in Northern Ireland
Mrs JILL MCCLINTOCK For services to Physiotherapy particularly during Covid-19
Mrs Marian MCCOUAIG Principal, Kylemore Nursery School, Coleraine. For services to Education
Mrs Eileen MCENEANEY For services to Nursing and Midwifery
Mr Arthur Ellis MCKEOWN For services to Refugees and Asylum Seekers
Mr Ivan Ernest MCMINN For services to Charity and the community in Northern Ireland Mrs Rhonda Edith Margaret MOLES Principal, Cumran Primary School, Clough, Northern Ireland. For services to Education
Mrs Maeve MONAGHAN Chief Executive, the NOW Group. For services to People with Learning Difficulties
Mr Herbert Wavell Torrens MOORE For Public Service in the UK and Abroad
Mrs Karen MOORE Head of Quality Enhancement, North West Regional College, Northern Ireland. For services to Education
Ms Elma Elizabeth Alexandra NEWBERRY Assistant Director, Land and Regeneration. For services to Housing in Northern Ireland and contribution to Reconciliation
Mr Anthony O’REILLY Chair, Northern Ireland Human Rights Consortium. For services to People with Disabilities in Northern Ireland
Mrs Angela Eileen REID For services to Care Home Residents particularly during Covid-19
Mrs Trudy Norma REID For services to Infection Prevention and Control during the Covid-19 Crisis
Mrs Teresa ROSS For services to Physiotherapy particularly during Covid-19
Ms Norma Leah SHEARER Chief Executive, Training for Women Network. For services to Women in Northern Ireland
Mr John STUART For services to the community in Ballymena, County Antrim
Miss Sarah Margaret THOMPSON Nursery School Teacher, Orritor Nursery School, Cookstown, County Tyrone. For services to Pre-School Education and Children in Beavers
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
Mrs Maureen Elizabeth ADAIR For services to Girl Guides Association in Northern Ireland
Miss Lynsey Anne AGNEW For services to the Lisburn Foodbank, especially during the Covid-19 Crisis
Mrs Adela BEGGS Proprietor/Teacher, Button Moon Preschool Playgroup, Tandragee, Northern Ireland. For services to Education and Young People
Mr Daniel BURKE Store Manager, Iceland Foods. For services to Retail
Mrs Stephanie CHERRY Playgroup Leader, Forge Integrated Pre-School Playgroup, Belfast. For services to Pre-School Integrated Education
Mr Andrew COCHRANE For services to Disability Sport and Mental Health Awareness
Mrs Thelma Joy CORKEY Chairwoman, Royal Ulster Constabulary GC Widows’ Association. For voluntary and charitable services
Mr William Kenneth CRAIG For services to Cricket and the community in Eglinton
Mrs Tracey Yvonne ELLIOTT Manager, Lisburn Unit, St John Ambulance. For voluntary service to St John Ambulance and the community in Northern Ireland
Mrs Irene Jane FALOON For services to the community in Newry and Mourne, Northern Ireland through Barnardo's
Mrs Charlotte Ann GEORGE Senior Library Assistant, Libraries Northern Ireland. For services to Libraries
Mr Thomas David HAIGHTON For services to Adults with Learning and Physical Disabilities
Ms Rosemary Louise HULL Customer Experience Assistant, J Sainsbury's plc. For services to Business
Mrs Gertrude Olive JAMISON For services to Music in County Down
Mr Peter Anthony MCATEER Project and Activities Coordinator, Clanrye Group. For services to Young People in Newry, Mourne and South Armagh
Mr Stephen John MCCOY Fundraiser, Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes. For services to the community and Charity in Toomebridge, County Antrim
Mr William Raymond MCCULLOUGH For services to Motorbike Racing in Northern Ireland
Mrs Breege MCCUSKER For services to World War II History in County Fermanagh
Mrs Sylvia MCKEEGAN For services to the community in Londonderry
Mr Trevor MCKENDRY Maintenance Foreman, Education Authority, Northern Ireland. For services to Education
Mrs Margaret MCNELLIS For services to Music and Charity in County Armagh
Mr William Stephen MOORE For services to Community Engagement, Business Contribution and Charity in Northern Ireland
Miss Julie Elizabeth NELSON For services to Women’s Football
Mrs Pamela-Ann NUGENT Personal Secretary, Executive Officer 2, Department of Finance. For services to Men and Boys with Eating Disorders in Northern Ireland
Mrs Leigh Miranda PATIENCE For services to the Somme Nursing Home for Military Veterans during the Covid-19 crisis.
Miss Valerie Elizabeth PEACOCK For services to the Children’s Hospice, Northern Ireland
Miss Linda Anne ROBINSON Chief Executive, Age NI. For services to Older People and to the Royal Naval Reserve
Mr Ian Stuart SANDS Marine Engineer. For services to the community in Northern Ireland
Mrs Sharon Rosemary SMITH For services to the Girls' Brigade and to the community in Whiterock, West Belfast
Mr Paul Henry SPEIGHT For services to Scouts in Northern Ireland
Mrs Joy Mary SPREADBOROUGH For services to Marie Curie Hospice, Northern Ireland particularly during Covid-19
Miss Anna Rosemary STEELE For services to Cross Community Relations in Northern Ireland
Mrs Deborah Elizabeth WALKER For services to the community in Belfast
Mr Alwyn John Griffin WARNOCK Senior Planning Officer, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. For services to Road Safety in Northern Ireland
Mrs Florence WILLIS For services to Local Government
Mr Robert Alexander YARR For services to Church Choral Music in Ballinderry Parish Church
Queen’s Police Medal (QPM)
Reserve Constable Kenneth BAILEY Reserve Constable, Police Service for Northern Ireland.
Sergeant James Clifford CAMPBELL Sergeant, Police Service for Northern Ireland.
Superintendent Arthur James DAVIDSON Superintendent, Police
Queen’s Ambulance Medal (QAM)
Mr Dennis Bryan SNODDY Assistant Director of Operations, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service