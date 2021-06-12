Queen’s Birthday Honours: Full list of Northern Ireland recipients

Dame Commander of the Order of the Bath (DCB)

Brenda Mary SULLIVAN (KING). Attorney General for Northern Ireland, lately First Legislative Counsel and Permanent Secretary, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to Constitutional Law

Knights Bachelor of the Order of the British Empire

Dr Michael Oliver MCBRIDE. Chief Medical Officer for Northern Ireland. For services to Public Health in Northern Ireland

Mr Michael James RYAN C.B.E. Vice President/General Manager, Spirit AeroSystems, Belfast. For services to the Economy in Northern Ireland

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Dr Andrew Graham MCCORMICK. Director General, International Relations, Northern Ireland Executive. For public service

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Lady Perdita Maureen BLACKWOOD. For services to Disabled Young People and Charity in Northern Ireland

Professor Roy Archibald Joseph SPENCE O.B.E J.P. Consultant Surgeon, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Ms Roma BURNETT (DOWNEY). For services to the Arts, Drama and to the community in Northern Ireland

Miss Anna CARRAGHER. For services to the Arts in Northern Ireland

Mr Paul Martin CASKEY. Head of Campaign, Integrated Education Fund. For services to Education in NI

Mr Thomas EVANS. Chief Executive, Labour Relations Agency. For services to Employment Relations in Northern Ireland

Mr Ronald Moncrieff FOREMAN For services to the Economy in Northern Ireland

Mrs Anne Isobel HENDERSON Chair, Parades Commission for NI. For public Service and for services to Peacekeeping in NI

Mr William Francis Graham HUNTER J.P. For services to the Economy and the community in County Londonderry

Mr Robin Stevenson MCLOUGHLIN Principal, Banbridge Academy. For services to Education

Dr Brendan MOONEY CEO, Kainos. For services to the Local Economy

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Dr Afaf Abdrabou ALY Chair, Egyptian Society of Northern Ireland. For services to UK-Egypt Relations and Anti-racism in Northern Ireland

Mr David Alexander BROOKES Civilian Security Officer, Northern Ireland Security and Guarding Service. For services to Defence and to Charity

Mrs Elizabeth Hamilton BROWN Veterans Support Officer, Northern Ireland. For services to Veterans

Mr John George BURRELL For services to the community in Fivemiletown

Mrs Jennifer Ann CAMPBELL For services to Education, Young People and the community in Coleraine, Northern Ireland MBE Dr Nigel John CARR For services to Sport and to Community Relations

Mr Daniel Anthony CORR For voluntary services in Northern Ireland

Ms Margaret Christine DAVIS For services to Community Relations in Northern Ireland

Miss Mary Elizabeth DEVINE Chair, Northern Region, Irish Pilgrimage Trust. For services to Young People with Special Needs in Northern Ireland

Mrs Michelle DOHERTY For services to Nursing and to Lung Cancer Patients

Major (Rtd) John Marshall DUNLOP For services to Cross Border Peace Building and the community in County Fermanagh

Mrs Linda ERVINE For services to the community in East Belfast

Dr David HARDING For Public and Political Service in Northern Ireland

Mr David JEFFREY Manager, Ballymena Utd. For services to Association Football and Community Relations in Northern Ireland

Mr Kieran KENNEDY Managing Director, O’Neills Irish International Sports Company Ltd. For services to Business and to the Economy during the Covid-19 Pandemic

Mr David Brian KNOTT Compliance Manager, Belfast Harbour. For services to the Port Industry and the community in Belfast

Mrs Phyllis Agnes LECKEY For services to Nursing and Healthcare in Northern Ireland

Mr Stanley James LEE For services to People with Learning Difficulties in Northern Ireland

Mr Mark LINDSAY Chairman, Police Federation, Northern Ireland. For services to Policing and the community in Northern Ireland

Mrs JILL MCCLINTOCK For services to Physiotherapy particularly during Covid-19

Mrs Marian MCCOUAIG Principal, Kylemore Nursery School, Coleraine. For services to Education

Mrs Eileen MCENEANEY For services to Nursing and Midwifery

Mr Arthur Ellis MCKEOWN For services to Refugees and Asylum Seekers

Mr Ivan Ernest MCMINN For services to Charity and the community in Northern Ireland Mrs Rhonda Edith Margaret MOLES Principal, Cumran Primary School, Clough, Northern Ireland. For services to Education

Mrs Maeve MONAGHAN Chief Executive, the NOW Group. For services to People with Learning Difficulties

Mr Herbert Wavell Torrens MOORE For Public Service in the UK and Abroad

Mrs Karen MOORE Head of Quality Enhancement, North West Regional College, Northern Ireland. For services to Education

Ms Elma Elizabeth Alexandra NEWBERRY Assistant Director, Land and Regeneration. For services to Housing in Northern Ireland and contribution to Reconciliation

Mr Anthony O’REILLY Chair, Northern Ireland Human Rights Consortium. For services to People with Disabilities in Northern Ireland

Mrs Angela Eileen REID For services to Care Home Residents particularly during Covid-19

Mrs Trudy Norma REID For services to Infection Prevention and Control during the Covid-19 Crisis

Mrs Teresa ROSS For services to Physiotherapy particularly during Covid-19

Ms Norma Leah SHEARER Chief Executive, Training for Women Network. For services to Women in Northern Ireland

Mr John STUART For services to the community in Ballymena, County Antrim

Miss Sarah Margaret THOMPSON Nursery School Teacher, Orritor Nursery School, Cookstown, County Tyrone. For services to Pre-School Education and Children in Beavers

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Mrs Maureen Elizabeth ADAIR For services to Girl Guides Association in Northern Ireland

Miss Lynsey Anne AGNEW For services to the Lisburn Foodbank, especially during the Covid-19 Crisis

Mrs Adela BEGGS Proprietor/Teacher, Button Moon Preschool Playgroup, Tandragee, Northern Ireland. For services to Education and Young People

Mr Daniel BURKE Store Manager, Iceland Foods. For services to Retail

Mrs Stephanie CHERRY Playgroup Leader, Forge Integrated Pre-School Playgroup, Belfast. For services to Pre-School Integrated Education

Mr Andrew COCHRANE For services to Disability Sport and Mental Health Awareness

Mrs Thelma Joy CORKEY Chairwoman, Royal Ulster Constabulary GC Widows’ Association. For voluntary and charitable services

Mr William Kenneth CRAIG For services to Cricket and the community in Eglinton

Mrs Tracey Yvonne ELLIOTT Manager, Lisburn Unit, St John Ambulance. For voluntary service to St John Ambulance and the community in Northern Ireland

Mrs Irene Jane FALOON For services to the community in Newry and Mourne, Northern Ireland through Barnardo's

Mrs Charlotte Ann GEORGE Senior Library Assistant, Libraries Northern Ireland. For services to Libraries

Mr Thomas David HAIGHTON For services to Adults with Learning and Physical Disabilities

Ms Rosemary Louise HULL Customer Experience Assistant, J Sainsbury's plc. For services to Business

Mrs Gertrude Olive JAMISON For services to Music in County Down

Mr Peter Anthony MCATEER Project and Activities Coordinator, Clanrye Group. For services to Young People in Newry, Mourne and South Armagh

Mr Stephen John MCCOY Fundraiser, Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes. For services to the community and Charity in Toomebridge, County Antrim

Mr William Raymond MCCULLOUGH For services to Motorbike Racing in Northern Ireland

Mrs Breege MCCUSKER For services to World War II History in County Fermanagh

Mrs Sylvia MCKEEGAN For services to the community in Londonderry

Mr Trevor MCKENDRY Maintenance Foreman, Education Authority, Northern Ireland. For services to Education

Mrs Margaret MCNELLIS For services to Music and Charity in County Armagh

Mr William Stephen MOORE For services to Community Engagement, Business Contribution and Charity in Northern Ireland

Miss Julie Elizabeth NELSON For services to Women’s Football

Mrs Pamela-Ann NUGENT Personal Secretary, Executive Officer 2, Department of Finance. For services to Men and Boys with Eating Disorders in Northern Ireland

Mrs Leigh Miranda PATIENCE For services to the Somme Nursing Home for Military Veterans during the Covid-19 crisis.

Miss Valerie Elizabeth PEACOCK For services to the Children’s Hospice, Northern Ireland

Miss Linda Anne ROBINSON Chief Executive, Age NI. For services to Older People and to the Royal Naval Reserve

Mr Ian Stuart SANDS Marine Engineer. For services to the community in Northern Ireland

Mrs Sharon Rosemary SMITH For services to the Girls' Brigade and to the community in Whiterock, West Belfast

Mr Paul Henry SPEIGHT For services to Scouts in Northern Ireland

Mrs Joy Mary SPREADBOROUGH For services to Marie Curie Hospice, Northern Ireland particularly during Covid-19

Miss Anna Rosemary STEELE For services to Cross Community Relations in Northern Ireland

Mrs Deborah Elizabeth WALKER For services to the community in Belfast

Mr Alwyn John Griffin WARNOCK Senior Planning Officer, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. For services to Road Safety in Northern Ireland

Mrs Florence WILLIS For services to Local Government

Mr Robert Alexander YARR For services to Church Choral Music in Ballinderry Parish Church

Queen’s Police Medal (QPM)

Reserve Constable Kenneth BAILEY Reserve Constable, Police Service for Northern Ireland.

Sergeant James Clifford CAMPBELL Sergeant, Police Service for Northern Ireland.

Superintendent Arthur James DAVIDSON Superintendent, Police

Queen’s Ambulance Medal (QAM)

Mr Dennis Bryan SNODDY Assistant Director of Operations, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service