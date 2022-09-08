Queen’s family members at Balmoral while Jeffrey Donaldson shares ‘outpouring of emotion’ across NI over monarch’s health concerns

Queen’s children all in attendance at Balmoral alongside Duke of Cambridge

Members of the Royal Family have arrived at Balmoral, where the Queen is under medical supervision after doctors became concerned for her health.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” a Palace spokesperson said.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

It has also been confirmed other members of the Royal Family including Prince Charles and Camilla have travelled to Balmoral.

Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex have now arrived at Balmoral after they were earlier seen landing at Aberdeen airport on an RAF plane before embarking on the hour-long drive.

Prince William - Duke of Cambridge, Prince Andrew - Duke of York, Sophie - Countess of Wessex and Edward - Earl of Wessex arrive to see Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cambridge has remained in Windsor as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on their first full day at their new school, Kensington Palace said.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex is travelling to Scotland, according to a spokesperson for the couple. The Duchess of Sussex is not accompanying him.

It’s also been reported neither the Duke or Duchess of Sussex will attend an previously planned event for the WellChild charity in London this evening.

Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Picture date: Tuesday September 6, 2022.

Speaking in Belfast, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said there would be an "outpouring of emotion" across Northern Ireland at the news the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.

Sir Jeffrey said: "We are all watching on with increasing alarm and concern about the news that is breaking.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen and the royal family as they gather at Balmoral.

"I know across Northern Ireland there will be an outpouring of emotion right now.

"The Queen has been a constant in our lives, unshakeable. She has provided strong leadership to this country in some very difficult and challenging times.

"Her presence in Northern Ireland, her support from reconciliation, the work that she has done in building bridges with the Republic of Ireland.

"She has made an enormous contribution to our lives, to our nation and our heart goes out to her majesty and her family in these very difficult times."

The Queen was pictured on Tuesday as she appointed Ms Truss as prime minister at Balmoral, instead of travelling to London for the event.

She has been on a summer break at her Scottish home since July.

She previously postponed an online meeting of the Privy Council which was scheduled for Wednesday evening after having been advised to rest by doctors.

A rainbow is seen, as members of the public gather outside Buckingham Palace in central London (Victoria Jones/PA Wire).

Prime Minister Liz Truss said "the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime" adding "my thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he is "deeply worried" by the news from Buckingham Palace and he is hoping for the Queen's recovery.

He tweeted: "Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

"My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery."

Barriers are moved into place at the entrance to Balmoral in Scotland, where the Queen is under medical supervision with the royal family rushing to be by her side. Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted the speech of SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford during the energy debate to tell MPs: "I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment."

He added: "If there is anything else, we will update the House accordingly."

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “Prime Minister speaks for the whole nation in expressing concern for Her Majesty. Thoughts and prayers with the Royal Family.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long tweeted: “Sending best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen for a full and swift recovery and thoughts with members of the Royal Family who are concerned for her health at this time.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie added: “Very concerning news about Her Majesty the Queen. My thoughts and prayers as well as those of the @uuponline are with the Queen and her family at this time.”

The Archbishop of Armagh and the Church of Ireland in a statement said they were “conscious of concerns around the health of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, would offer their prayers and urge others to pray at this very difficult time.”

The President of the Methodist Church, Reverend David Nixon and the lay leader of the conference, Mr Tom Wilson who are currently on a pastoral visit in Italy, also expressed their concerns about The Queen’s health.

In a statement they said they “offer their prayers for the Queen at this time and assure her of the prayers of the members of the Methodist Church in Ireland.”

The Lord-Lieutenant for the County Borough of Belfast, Dame Fionnuala Jay-O'Boyle also shared her well wishes on social media, saying her “thoughts and prayers” are with the Queen and Royal Family at this time.