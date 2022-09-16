Queen's funeral: From Tesco and M&S to Primark and McDonald’s – Which shops and services in Northern Ireland will close along with schools for bank holiday

Schools set to close and postal services disrupted as UK mourns Her Majesty’s death

Crowds watch the cortege carrying the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II by Mercat Cross on September 11, 2022 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. (Getty)

The Crown of Scotland sits atop the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a Service of Prayer and Reflection for her life at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

The Queen's funeral on Monday September 19 has been declared a Bank Holiday with daily life set to briefly pause.

However, the event has left many wondering how they will be impacted.

Schools are set to close and the bank holiday will also likely have a significant bearing on the likes of shops and workplaces.

Which shops in Northern Ireland be closed?

Primark: ‘Primark confirmed it will shut all its 191 high street stores on Monday September 19, which has been confirmed as a bank holiday as the Queen's state funeral takes place’. The value fashion chain said its stores will reopen for normal hours the following day.’

Sainsbury’s and Argos: "All Sainsbury’s supermarkets and Argos stores will be closed on Monday, September 19. This includes Groceries Online and Argos Fast Track delivery. Our convenience stores and petrol filling stations will be open from 5pm-10pm to allow our customers to pick up essential items, while select stores in central London will open to serve those attending the funeral in person. We thank our customers for their understanding.”

Poundland and B&Q have said they will shut their doors for the day out of respect and to allow staff to watch the event.

Tesco has said their large stores will closed all day on Monday to allow staff to pay their respects, while Express stores will be closed until 5pm.

Northern Ireland reacts to the death of the Queen

Online orders will also be cancelled on Monday, with customers contacted and asked to book a different slot.

M&S will cease customer delivery services and close M&S owned stores for the entire day. A spokesperson added: “We will pause all customer deliveries from M&S.com and we will pause operations at our e-commerce distribution centre from 6am until the evening shift.”

ASDA: A spokesperson said: “As a mark of respect for Her Majesty The Queen, all Asda stores will be closed on Monday 19th September until 5pm to allow our customers and colleagues to recognise the passing of our late Monarch and commemorate her steadfast service to our nation.

They also confirmed they will not be offered online deliveries on Monday.

“All our stores will close by midnight on Sunday, 18th September and reopen at 5pm on Monday, 19th September. Those colleagues contracted to work while the stores are closed will receive their normal pay. Any colleagues who work when the stores reopen will be paid double time for the rest of the day.”

Retailers Lidl and the Co-Op also have announced their shops will be closed to mark the bank holiday.

Many restaurants will also be closed, including McDonald’s, who will close all of their UK branches until 5pm on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Is my child’s school going to be closed?

It has been confirmed that schools across Northern Ireland are set to close on Monday September 19.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said: “It has been confirmed that the date of Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral will be a Bank Holiday. It is therefore expected that schools in Northern Ireland will close on 19 September.”

Will my GP be closed?

GP practices will be closed on Monday to accommodate the bank holiday.

What about transport?

Translink will be operating a Saturday timetable on the day of the funeral.

What about Post Offices? Will letters be delivered?

Post Office: We have 500 branches in Northern Ireland. There are 5 branches Directly Managed by Post Office – Bangor, Antrim, Belfast City, Londonderry and Newtownards. These will all be closed on the day of the funeral.

The other branches are either operated by retail partners – such as the SPAR Group in Northern Ireland, Tesco, WH Smith, etc or by independent Postmasters (typically located in a convenience store). It will be their decision as to whether they open on the day of the funeral.’

Royal Mail

Following the announcement that HM The Queen’s State funeral will be marked as a Bank Holiday, Royal Mail has announced that services will be suspended on Monday September 19.

Will any other services be impacted?

Courts and tribunals business that was due to take place on September 19 is being rescheduled, with the relevant parties being notified, says the Department of Justice.

Most hearings will not take place on September 19. However, plans are being put in place for emergency court sittings and urgent business if required.

Members of the public with any queries about Courts and Tribunals business should contact their local court office or the relevant tribunal.

Driving and driver theory tests will not take place across Northern Ireland on September 19. The DVA will directly contact all customers with an appointment for a vehicle or driving test to reschedule their tests at the earliest opportunity. Driver theory tests will also be suspended and customers will be contacted directly by the service provider with advice on how to rebook their appointment.

MOT centres and libraries will further close for the day.

Motorists are advised that all parking restrictions including on-street charging remains in force on Monday, September 19, and the Strangford Ferry’s normal sailing schedule will be in operation on this day too.

Benefit or pension payments will not be affected, as payments due on September 19 will be made by that date, the Department for Communities confirmed.

Jobs & Benefits offices will be closed, re-opening on Tuesday 20 September. Benefit-related appointments with customers due to take place on Monday are also being rescheduled.

Health assessments will be rescheduled by the relevant health assessment provider who will contact customers to rearrange appointments.

As The Appeals Service will also close, any appeals listed for Monday will be rescheduled and a new priority listing date issued.

Carrickfergus and Dunluce Castles will be closed. Online services remain available at www.loveheritageni.co.uk

The Public Record Office of Northern Ireland will close, with online services available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/proni

All Department for Communities’ offices and business operations will resume business as usual on Tuesday, September 20.

Will I get the day off work?

According to UK Government advice around bank holidays, this impromptu holiday works like any other throughout the year. The official guidance states that there is “no statutory entitlement to time off” and instead “employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement”.

The Government advises whether you get the bank holiday off “is a matter for discussion between individuals and their employer”.

However, many industries will choose to close as a mark of respect on the day of the funeral.

"We would expect that many workers will be able to take the day off on the bank holiday,” a UK Government statement said.

"We also expect employers to respond sensitively to requests from workers who wish to take the day of the funeral off work.”

What will happen on the day?

The Queen’s state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19 at 11am.

On the morning of the funeral, the late Queen’s coffin will be taken in a grand military procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral, and afterwards taken by state hearse for a committal service in St George’s Chapel.

A national two minutes’ silence will take place on the eve of the funeral – at 8pm on Sunday 18 September.

Where will I be able to watch the events?

While many people are likely to head to London to see the events in person, for the millions who cannot, both the state funeral and committal service will be televised.

However, the interment service at St George’s Chapel’s is private and will be attended by senior members of the royal family.

The BBC will air the funeral on BBC One, BBC News, and stream it on BBC iPlayer – however, coverage timings have yet to be confirmed by the corporation. ITV and Sky are also likely to broadcast the event with similar coverage given the significance.