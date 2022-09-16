Queen's funeral: NI scout on ‘incredible honour’ as nine members head to London to help

A meeting of Scouts heading to London to help with the preparation for Queen's funeral on Monday (Photo credit: The Scouts/Facebook)

A scout from Strangford has said it is an “incredible honour” to have travelled to London to help preparations for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Kayleigh Finlay is one of nine scouts from Northern Ireland to travel to the capital, and spoke to the BBC from the Tate Modern – where she helped a woman in a wheelchair view the Queen’s coffin where it lies in state at Westminster Hall.

She has been updating her followers on social media about her role and said it was an “incredible honour to be selected to support this momentous occasion which allows me to well and truly fulfil my duty to the Queen.”

“Her Majesty provided a steadfast sense of immense comfort, dignity, and pride; it is now time to give back to a remarkable lady who served us so diligently for 70 years” she said.

“We will never be able to repay her properly, but it’s time to fulfil our final duty to the Queen and do her as proud as she has done us for all these years.”

NI Scout member Adam, who travelled to London on Tuesday morning told BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show his experience has been “amazing.”

"We got an early flight over and we’re staying up in headquarters of the Scout Association in the UK. We’ve been coming up an down to London, starting our first shift on Wednesday at 5.30am to come down and help support the queues. I’ve been helping with the accessibly queues” he said.

Adam says the people he has spoken to have been “quite emotional.”

"It’s what we’re here for, to have chat and let people share their experiences to a friendly face.”

On Tuesday, the Scouts Organisation announced a total of 120 UK scouts have made the trip over to support ‘Operation Feather’ the code name for the managing the Queen’s funeral and the queues involving with viewing her body lying in state.

Posting on social media the group said “We’re proud that 120 Scouts aged 18-25 from across the UK have volunteered to support everyone who’ll be paying their respects to HM Queen in London this week."

“Scouts have a long history of supporting the nation and serving our communities: we’re honoured to play our part.”

Some of the Scouts’ who have travelled over duties in London include helping move flowers and ushering people into Westminster Abbey.

On Tuesday, members of Northern Ireland’s Squirrel Scouts greeted King Charles and Camilla, Queen consort in Writer’s Square following a service of reflection for the Queen in St Anne’s Cathedral.

Some Northern Ireland figures are expected to attend the Queen's funeral on Monday. On Thursday, President of the Methodist Church Ireland, Reverend David Nixon announced he will be attending, while the DUP’s Ivor Wallace (60) was spotted viewing the Queen’s body lying in state on Thursday after catching a flight into London at 4am to represent Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.