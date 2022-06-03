Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Dancing and scones delight NI’s older generation celebrating at Belfast City Hall tea dance

Northern Ireland’s seniors turned out in force today at Belfast City Hall to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Belfast City Council held a Jubilee tea dance to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne, appropriately taking place where the then-Princess Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, were awarded the Freedom Of The City of Belfast in 1949.

A band provided the music as around 250 older citizens turned out in their finest to enjoy refreshments, have a bit of craic and hit the dance floor.

Kicking off at noon, there was already one couple up dancing when the Belfast Telegraph arrived to see what all the fuss was about.

Karen Brennan had treated her mother, Georgina Brown, and her friends, Sarah Murphy, Patsy Straw and Ella Corrigan, to tickets for the sold-out event.

Music and dancing in full flow

Sarah said the dance was “wonderful” and it was great to see so many people celebrating the Queen’s reign.

“It’s such an achievement. Seventy years on the throne is so impressive and everyone being here shows you how well she is thought of,” she said.

Asked why she is such a big fan of the Queen, Georgina said it is down to her “loyalty”.

“She has done so much for Great Britain and she still is, even though she is in her late nineties. She is a great advertisement and promoter of the union,” she said.

Over at another table Ursula Burn was decked out in a shiny tiara.

“It’s absolutely lovely,” she said of the event. “Seventy years on the throne is unbelievable. And we all love dancing and entertainment, so it’s great to have something like this to celebrate the Jubilee — what better way to do it?”

Fresh off the dance floor was couple John and Sharon Marshall from Dromara in Co Down.

John said the event is wonderful and when asked what makes the Queen so special, he said: “She has charisma and she’s always been a very nice lady. No one can say a bad word about her.”

Sharon said she likes how the Queen “keeps her own counsel” and so many people look up to her and the example she has set.

“She’s a truly amazing woman and such a strong figurehead,” she added.

Joyce Clelland said it is amazing to be celebrating such a “landmark event” for the Queen.

“I’ll say this much: we’ll never see another one like her, certainly not in my lifetime or any time soon. She’s one of a kind and a brilliant woman. She always has a smile on her face and is still going strong, which is so impressive,” she said.

“She’s been around so long and never put a foot wrong. I’m so happy to be here, looking forward to a wee dance and a scone. Everyone is having a great time and I’ll remember this for the rest of my days.”

The dance floor soon filled up, with couples and friends spinning and swaying to the music, smiles all round, celebrating a once-in-a-lifetime event.