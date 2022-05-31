Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Everything you need to know for the bank holiday weekend

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is fast approaching, with a specially extended Bank Holiday weekend for everyone to enjoy from Thursday onwards.

June will mark Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne, with the occasion to be celebrated right across the UK.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the celebratory long weekend:

Will there be nice weather?

The Met Office has forecasted sunshine throughout Northern Ireland across the weekend, with some spots reaching temperatures up to 20C.

What are the public transport arrangements?

There is a whole raft of events planned across the region to celebrate the royal milestone, but some travel may be disrupted as a result.

Translink has advised that a holiday timetable will be in operation on Friday June 3 for all bus and rail services so if you are planning to travel via public transport on this day it is advised to check Translink’s website first.

Metro, Glider, Ulsterbus and Goldliner will all operate holiday timetables while Northern Ireland Railways will run to a Saturday schedule.

Will my bin collection be affected?

Belfast City Council has confirmed the bins will be collected as normal during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

The city’s normal bin collection will not be affected, and residents can find their collection day on the council website.

The council advises in order to help waste crews, residents should not leave side waste or extra rubbish bags next to bins, as they cannot be collected.

Residents are also advised to sort recycling properly, wash hands before and after handling bins or recycling boxes and wipe the handle of bins and boxes after leaving it at the usual collection point.

What about a street party?

Police have advised that any details surrounding the organisation and administration of street parties is a matter for local councils.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland would like everyone who is planning to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to have a safe and enjoyable time while being respectful of the rights of others,” a spokesperson said.

“Officers will work closely with all our partner agencies and residents to ensure that people can enjoy themselves safely and sensibly, while respecting other people’s right to a quiet and peaceful day.”