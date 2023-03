Friday is a quieter day in the celebrations ahead of the larger events over the course of the weekend…

The Platinum Jubilee Celebration will ignite the fun in Kilkeel. A treasure hunt, face painting, a balloon modelling show and a kids’ fancy dress competition will see plenty of prizes up for grabs from 2.30pm. The accompanying variety concert seeks to celebrate local talent.

From 12pm Belfast City Hall will host a seniors' tea dance. There will be music, dancing and entertainment, as well as light refreshments. The event, however, has been fully booked.

At Hillsborough Castle attendees can enjoy The Martello Jazz band at 11am, Duke Special Gramophone Club at 1pm, Swing Belfast’s swing dance workshop at 2.45pm and the Swingtime Starlets at 3.30pm.