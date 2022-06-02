Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Here’s what’s happening across Northern Ireland on Thursday

Beacons will be lit at Mossley Mill and Antrim Castle Gardens in Antrim.

Special ceremonies will also be held at Loanends Primary School at Nutts Corner, the Town Hall in Ballyclare, the Viaduct in Randalstown, the Lilian Bland Pavilion in Glengormley and Macedon Point, close to Hazelbank Park.

Jubilee beacons will be lit at 9.45pm in Conway Square in Newtownards, The Castle in Bangor and Burr Point in Ballyhalbert. Pipers will play at each location from 9.30pm, followed by a bugle call.

The Soda Popz 1950s duo will entertain crowds in Newtownards from 8.30pm.

A Service of Thanksgiving will take place at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh. It is open to everyone and will be followed by the Lighting of the Beacons at three venues.

A piper will play Diu Regnare, a musical piece written for the Jubilee as the torches are ignited at 9.30pm. They will burn at the Cathedral, Civic Centre and South Lake Leisure Centre in the borough.

Festivities will kick off at 9.45pm in Belfast, when a Jubilee beacon will be lit at Titanic Belfast. The flame will burn outside the building while a series of official events take place over the extended bank holiday weekend.

Beacons will be lit at four locations across Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council. Refreshments will be provided at Holy Trinity Church in Ballycastle from 8pm, with a performance from Ramoan Church Choir starting at 9.15pm. In Ballymoney, festivities will go ahead in Townhead Street car park, with refreshments available in the Royal British Legion.

Coleraine Community Choir will entertain the crowds at The Diamond from 9pm.

The Roe Valley Singers will kick off their performance in Drumceatt Square in Limavady from 9pm.

A special beacon will be lit at St Columb’s Cathedral in Londonderry. The venue has been specially chosen because of its reputation for promoting ecumenical and bridge-building activities.

A Service of Thanksgiving and a National Beacon lighting ceremony will be held at St Macartin’s Cathedral in Enniskillen. More than 100 pipers and musicians from the Fermanagh branch of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association will assemble outside to play a personal tribute to the Queen.

Royal Hillsborough will be the centre of festivities as the 38th Irish Brigade take part in a royal gun salute and Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal Parade at Hillsborough Castle. Later on Thursday, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon will be lit at Hillsborough Fort in the presence of the Fort Guard.

Town criers will announce the proclamation of the Platinum Jubilee at events at 2pm in Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne. Beacons will be lit at 9.45pm as part of the celebrations, with entertainment on offer beforehand.

A free family fun day will be held in Dungannon. Celebrations will commence at the Hill of the O’Neill and Ranfurly House, with activities running from 1pm to 5pm. Visitors can expect to be entertainment by a range of events, including magic shows, arts and craft activities and a Punch and Judy show.