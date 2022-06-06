Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Northern Ireland’s four-day celebration – in pictures

Women attend a Queen's Platinum Jubilee Tea Dance at Belfast City Hall, Northern Ireland, as celebrations continue on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Friday June 3, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Jubilee Ulster. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Men enjoy the atmosphere outside a pub at a street party on Donegal Pass in Belfast city centre as celebrations continue on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Friday June 3, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Jubilee Ulster. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

An elderly woman attends a Queen's Platinum Jubilee Tea Dance at Belfast City Hall, Northern Ireland, as celebrations continue on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Friday June 3, 2022.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 04: Shankill road residents hold a parade and street party in honour of the Queens Jubilee on June 4, 2022 in Belfast, United Kingdom. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Shankill road residents hold a parade and street party in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 4th June 2022 General view of the 'Queen's Procession' and fancy dress parade on the Shankill Road in west Belfast. Members of the public turned out to watch the parade and the official unveiling of a new wall mural portraying Queen Elizabeth on Crimea Street. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The ‘Queen’s Procession’ and fancy dress parade on the Shankill Road. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

It was a milestone event that none of us are likely to see again. So, it is little wonder that after 70 years of dedicated service as head of state, so many came out to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

And Northern Ireland has been no different.

First came the four-day bank holiday weekend, allowing schoolchildren and adults alike to enjoy the festivities.

The spring bank holiday — normally the last Monday of May — was moved to last Thursday and was followed by an extra bank holiday on Friday.

The weather was kind, meaning the countless street parties and outdoor celebrations up and down Northern Ireland were not relegated indoors.

Zara Lindsay, Francesca Lindsay and Aerin Daley get to try on the Irish Guards uniform during the Jubilee celebrations in Enniskillen

The Queen is the first British monarch to have a Platinum Jubilee, and an array of events were held to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Thursday saw more than 1,500 Platinum Jubilee beacon lighting ceremonies across the UK, with a swathe taking place here — at locations including Conway Square in Newtownards, Ballycastle, Limavady, St Patrick’s Church of Ireland in Armagh, St Columb’s Cathedral in Londonderry and outside the Titanic Belfast building.

Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland’s only royal residence, co-hosted together with the 38th Irish Brigade, a royal gun salute marking the beginning of the celebrations.

The Royal Gun Salute at Hillsborough Castle

Community groups and even groups of neighbours came together to host their own special events, with community halls and streets bedecked with red, white and blue, and Union flag bunting and balloons.

One took place in Donegall Pass in south Belfast on Saturday, with a street party which included bouncy castles, a horse and carriage and a competition to crown their own queen on a throne. The sun shone as a marching band paraded through the area and children joined in the celebrations.

In Portadown, the YMCA organised a family street party in the grounds of Millington Primary School which included inflatables, vintage cars, music and a birds-of-prey display.

Belfast City Council also hosted a special tea dance event at City Hall which offered music and ballroom dancing on Friday.

An elderly woman attends the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Tea Dance at Belfast City Hall

The fancy dress parade on the Shankill Road

Young girl at the parade on the Shankill Road in west Belfast

The new Sinn Fein Lord Mayor Tina Black was there and said she hoped her attendance at Platinum Jubilee events would send a message of reconciliation in the city.

She explained: “I was down lighting the beacon in Belfast last night at the Titanic and I got a warm welcome. It was a very dignified event.

“Today we are having the tea dances — they are very popular. I want to be a mayor for all the citizens of Belfast and that is why I felt it was important to be here.

“It is great that Belfast City Council can support and lead these events.

“You can see the energy today, and I am just delighted to be here to help with the celebrations.”

Clodagh, Georgia and Madison enjoy the Big Jubilee Lunch at Church View in Downpatrick

Jack the dog enjoying the Big Jubilee Lunch in Downpatrick

Shankill Road residents hold a parade and street party in honour of the Queen

On Saturday, the former Tesco building in Belfast city centre was transformed into 1950s Belfast, allowing visitors to take a step back in time and immerse themselves in the time when a young Princess Elizabeth was crowned Queen.

The event showcased some of Belfast’s best local talent through photography, film, fashion, song and storytelling, taking a creative look at people’s lives in the city in 1952.

There were intergenerational workshops and storytelling events, live music performances, photography exhibition, while 2 Royal Avenue’s normal menu was adapted to reflect popular foods and dishes at the time.

A woman dressed up like the Queen takes part in a parade during a street party in Belfast

And while so many people won’t remember the Queen’s coronation, the Irish Linen Centre in Lisburn hosted a special viewing of A Royal Occasion, a film showing the event, as well as her first visit to Northern Ireland.

Tanya and grandson Carter at party at St Columba’s Presbyterian Church hall, Lisburn

Isobel Pringle, Alexander Henderson and Grace Pringle enjoying arts and crafts during the celebrations in Enniskillen

Sisters Raghd and Ghada Ataoui become queens for a day at street party in Londonderry’s Fountain Estate

Thousands also took part in The Big Jubilee Lunch, with families and friends packing up picnics and make the most of the dry weather.

And while the Queen’s family has been busy at formal Jubilee events in London, they also made time to travel across the UK, with the Earl and Countess of Wessex visiting a number of events in Northern Ireland.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex speak to wellwishers during their visit to Bangor

They stopped off at the 1950s themed event at 2 Royal Avenue, tried a Belfast bap at a retro Jubilee market, and tried their hands at some dancing and pint-pulling at a retro funfair on Bangor beachfront.

A memorable weekend was topped off with Belfast City Hall being lit up in purple on Sunday night.