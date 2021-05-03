Queen’s tribute as political leaders reflect on Northern Ireland centenary 

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh wave to the crowds in the grounds of Stormont in Belfast, during a two-day visit to Northern Ireland as part of the Diamond Jubilee tour.

The Queen has paid tribute to the people of Northern Ireland on what historians consider to be its centenary.

Her comments were made as a wide range of political leaders gave their reflections on the anniversary, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Irish President Michael D Higgins and the SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

In her statement, The Queen spoke of many “treasured” memories she had shared in Northern Ireland with her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

"This anniversary reminds us of our complex history, and provides an opportunity to reflect on our togetherness and our diversity," she said.

"It is clear that reconciliation, equality and mutual understanding cannot be taken for granted, and will require sustained fortitude and commitment.

"During my many visits to Northern Ireland, I have seen these qualities in abundance, and look forward to seeing them again on future occasions."

In his own statement, the Prime Minister said it was vital to reflect on the complex history of the last century.

“People from all parts of Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom and across the globe, will approach this anniversary in different ways, with differing perspectives," he said.

"While this is a moment of shared reflection, it is also an important opportunity to come together to celebrate Northern Ireland and build towards a better and even brighter future for all its people."

Although there are competing viewpoints, Northern Ireland is considered by many to have been created on May 3, 1921, when the Government of Ireland Act introduced partition.

In an interview with BBC Talkback, Irish President Michael D Higgins said the events of the last 100 years should be recalled as factually as possible, while treating different viewpoints with the necessary respect.

This included reassessing overlooked aspects such as women’s contributions and the experience of children and households.

He later said that instead of calling for a united Ireland, it was better to call for a united vision against violence and “false differences”.

Speaking to the BBC, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said the centenary also marked the start of the United Kingdom in its current form.

While recognising there had been difficult periods in Northern Ireland’s turbulent history, he said the country had also become a beacon of peace and prosperity around the world following the Good Friday Agreement.

Asked if Northern Ireland would still exist in another 100 years, he said: "I think there will be a Northern Ireland in the years ahead...Northern Ireland's story is still in the making and what it has to offer the world is a phenomenal place to live, to work, to grow and spend time.”

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken called the centenary “a time of pride, commemoration and hope for the future.”

He said that while the impact of terrorism and “the scourge of sectarianism” had created a sad legacy, it was his hope the next 100 years would bring pride in a shared homeplace.

Meanwhile, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said it was time for “an open and generous conversation” about Ireland's constitutional future.

“100 years on from a moment of immense constitutional upheaval, we find ourselves at another fork in the road. It’s time we had a meaningful conversation about where we go next,” he said.