Queen’s University and Carrickfergus Castle restoration works scoop top architecture awards

Two historic restoration projects have been crowned the finest examples of architecture in Northern Ireland.

The improvement schemes at Carrickfergus Castle and Queen’s University’s Lanyon Building have received Royal Society of Ulster Architects (RSUA) Design Awards.

The awards promote excellence in the design of our built environment.

Twenty-seven projects were entered into the 2020/21 competition, with nine shortlisted. Carrickfergus Castle and the Lanyon Building emerged victorious.

Ciaran Fox, director of RSUA, said: “This year’s awards celebrate conservation architecture and acknowledge the architects’ unique skills in giving these buildings new life.

“By awarding these accolades to restoration and conservation projects in existing buildings, we recognise the value of Northern Ireland’s older built environment — not just because of its heritage and cultural value, but because of the need for environmental and economic sustainability.”

The Lanyon Building Conservation and Restoration Project was designed by Consarc for Queen’s University. The judges were “moved by the team’s forensic approach” to the challenging repairs and reconstruction of the original zinc alloy windows and stonework.

The project made the building fit for purpose in the 21st century whilst retaining all its significance and inherent character.

Dawson Stelfox from Consarc Architects said: “We are delighted that this collective effort has been recognised by the RSUA and the RIBA and that the university has received such positive support for its investment in its heritage.” The other winning project, the roof replacement of Carrickfergus Castle, was designed by Alastair Coey Architects in partnership with Kennedy Fitzgerald Architects for the Department for Communities’ Historic Environment Division.

Judges said that the conservation architects, structural engineers, carpenters and lead workers responsible “should be applauded” for their work in this project to restore and protect the castle’s great keep.

They said the work was completed in a sustainable way with low embodied carbon and little need for maintenance, while still incorporating historic detailing, traditional materials and a high level of craftsmanship and traditional skills.

Andrew Bryce from Alastair Coey Architects said: “We are pleased to see the castle has now reopened to the public who can experience the space which has been enlivened by a historically appropriate oak open-truss design.”

The Carrickfergus Castle project was awarded the RSUA Sustainability Award and the Department for Communities was named as RSUA Client of the Year.

The Lanyon Building project won the RSUA Conservation award.

Both projects will now be put forward for consideration for a RIBA UK-wide award.

Mr Fox added: “In this climate emergency we need to reconsider the value of all of our existing buildings, not just those of great historic value. Demolishing and building new should be a last resort.”