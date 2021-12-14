Queen’s University Belfast provides kits to test potential spiked drinks in students’ union bar

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor David Jones, Niamh Oddy Queen’s Students Union, PSNI South Belfast Area Commander Chief Inspector Allister Hagan and Brian Horgan, Head of Food and Drink at Student Plus at Queen’s.

Queen’s University Belfast is distributing spiking testing kits within its students’ union bar, following an increase in women having their drinks spiked in bars across Northern Ireland during recent months.

The university said it has also provided training to the Speakeasy bar’s staff on how to use the new testing kits.

The campaign means customers who suspect their drink may have been spiked can ask bar staff to test it. If positive, the PSNI will be called, and the drink used as evidence in any follow-up police investigation.

“While we do not currently have a problem with drink spiking at Queen’s, we want to act to make sure it stays that way,” said Professor David Jones, pro vice chancellor at Queen’s.

"Some students have concerns about such incidents at other universities and licensed premises and, while we have had no reported incidents in the Speakeasy, we are committed to doing what we can to ensure that people feel safe when socialising.

“We hope that this initiative will help to prevent any incidents of drink spiking and we will continue to work with our colleagues to proactively support students.”

Last month, PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne said there have been 120 incidents of drinks being spiked reported to police in Northern Ireland this year.

Ulster University said it had received three reports from students who believed they had their drinks spiked in Derry.

The PSNI’s Chief Inspector Allister Hagan added: "For the last few months, we have been working with our partners to educate all parts of the night-time economy on the dangers of spiking, how to spot the signs and the importance of notifying police as early as possible.

“I know that our local venues are as committed as we are to stamping out this type of criminality and it’s encouraging that Queen’s are taking robust measures to protect their students.

“We want students in our city to come forward to police when they suspect they have been spiked and the use of these kits will allow us to gather even more vital intelligence in our investigations.

“Alongside our increased patrols and the use of targeted tactics such as the deployment of our drugs dogs, these kits are also a great deterrent to those who seek to harm in this way.”

Niamh Oddy, Student Officer of Equality and Diversity at the students’ union said student safety is a “priority”.

"This initiative builds on our efforts to educate and provide a safe environment for students on campus and beyond as we campaign for the strongest action to be taken against the perpetrators of drink spiking and sexual assault in all venues in the city,” she noted.