Queen’s University Belfast to offer additional annual leave for staff under new menopause and fertility policy

Staff at Queen’s University Belfast will be offered up to five days of additional paid leave as part of the institution’s new menopause and fertility policy.

Under the fertility treatment leave policy staff will be offered the extra days off for each fertility cycle and partners will gain two extra days.

Queen’s said their new policy also aims to raise awareness and support for women experiencing menopausal symptoms.

According to the university, around 2,400 staff members employed are women and almost 45% of those are of typical menopause age of 45-years-old or over.

The symptoms of menopause last around four years on average, however for some women it can be much longer.

Professor Karen McCloskey, Director of Queen’s Gender Initiative, said: “Our new menopause policy and accompanying guidance will be key tools in enabling the University to ensure everyone is treated fairly and with dignity and respect in the workplace.

“We want to people to feel confident that they can discuss their individual circumstances and receive practical support.

“Feedback from women who attended our menopause awareness sessions has been very positive and we have identified the need to do more in this area.”

She added: “The introduction of additional paid leave for colleagues undergoing fertility treatment is an important recognition of the effect of the process on individuals, and the need for a little space to, for example, attend appointments, receive treatment and facilitate recovery.

“Raising awareness of these new policies and importantly, putting them into practice, will create a culture of support for health issues that have for many years, largely been invisible.”

The university’s head of diversity, inclusion and wellbeing, Conor Curran, added: “We have a responsibility to ensure that our workplace is supportive, progressive and fully inclusive for all our staff.

“These two new polices are a further significant step forward in our commitment to diversity, inclusion and wellbeing.

“I am delighted to be involved and part of this change, but we now need to ensure, through training and education, that our staff are supported, made aware of and educated about these two important subject matters.”