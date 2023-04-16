Queen’s University denies Biden visit to Belfast has upstaged its Agreement conference

US President delivered address at Ulster University in city last week

Organisers of a major conference at Queen’s University marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement deny they have been upstaged by Joe Biden’s visit to Ulster University.

Instead they praised UU for attracting the US President to Belfast last week, and are convinced their own event can have a longer lasting impact on the future of Northern Ireland.

Agreement 25, starting on Monday, will bring all the key players of 1998 together for one final time.

While the visit of Mr Biden turned the eyes of the world towards Belfast, Queen’s officials believe the arrival of former President Bill Clinton, Sir Tony Blair, Bertie Ahern and Senator George Mitchell, who chaired the negotiations, can usher in a new age of optimism.

Read more Belfast is incredible testament to the power of peace, Joe Biden tells Ulster University

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is also set to attend the conference on Wednesday, with building for the future every bit as important as reflecting on the past.

“The eyes of the world will be on Northern Ireland,” said Queen’s director of strategic communications Eamon Deeny.

“Yes, they were attracted by the visit of President Biden last week, but far from stealing our thunder, it has helped focus attention on Northern Ireland as a country, where we were 25 years ago and where we are now.

“Ulster University did a great job in hosting the current US President. Now it’s time to remember why he came here last week. It was all extremely positive for Belfast and for Northern Ireland. Now it’s time to remind people just how much we owe to those who will be coming to Queen’s University this week, and a few of those who sadly will not be with us.”

US President Joe Biden visits the new Ulster University Belfast campus

The conference will take time to remember the roles played by Nobel Peace Prize recipients John Hume and David Trimble, and also the impact of former Secretary of State Mo Mowlam, Martin McGuinness, Seamus Mallon and David Ervine.

There will also be a presentation to 25 women who played a key role in the peace process, including Monica McWilliams from the Women’s Coalition and Dame Arlene Foster, the first female First Minister of Northern Ireland.

Speakers at Monday’s events include Mr Clinton, Sir Tony and Mr Ahern. Senator Mitchell will give a keynote address.

Mr Sunak will arrive on Wednesday, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also confirmed to attend.

The PM will pay tribute to the “remarkable” young people continuing the peace efforts.

“This week we continue to acknowledge the courage, imagination and perseverance of those who built the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement. It gives me great pleasure to meet with some of the leading architects of peace and to commemorate those who are no longer with us,” Mr Sunak said.

“It is a tribute to the 1998 Agreement that we also see a younger generation of inspirational people across Northern Ireland today — those who volunteer time and effort to actively make their communities stronger.

“So this week I will also pay tribute to young people who have continued to heal the wounds of a dark and difficult past, and those who came before them and set the groundwork for a better future.”