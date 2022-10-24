Queen’s University ghosted by spooky study but paranormal podcast host declares it the most haunted in the world

The host of a thrilling paranormal podcast, who exposed eerie goings-on at a former students’ accommodation block in Belfast, has claimed that Queen’s University is possibly the most haunted educational establishment in the world.

Danny Robins, the award-winning presenter of BBC Radio 4 podcast Uncanny, said the spooky story of Room 6-11 in the now-demolished Alanbrooke Hall at Queen’s remained his most talked-about and most terrifying podcast.

Robins, who also hosted The Battersea Poltergeist podcast, said he believed Queen’s wasn’t just the most haunted university in the UK but in the world, based on the high numbers of credible witnesses who had come forward to share their supernatural stories.

He was responding to unofficial research which revealed the top 10 most haunted universities across the UK.

The study, published by The Knowledge Academy in the run-up to Halloween, unearthed the spookiest universities in the UK, considering the number of cemeteries, gravestones and listed buildings nearby as well as the count of paranormal reports within a two-mile radius.

Each university was then given an average score out of 10.

However, surprisingly, the list ghosted Northern Ireland’s universities, including Queen’s and its alarming Alanbrooke Hall. Instead, the University of Liverpool took the top spot as the most haunted, followed by the University of Bath and the University of York.

But Robins said he was “stunned” that Queen’s hadn’t made its way onto the list.

“When we made that first episode of Uncanny last year about Room 6-11, it was undoubtedly one of the most significant hauntings we have covered,” he said.

“The more we dug, the more we discovered, and the witnesses just kept coming. People I spoke to told me their brothers, boyfriends or dads had stayed there and all had stories to tell of strange and terrifying things going on.

“Queen’s isn’t just the most haunted university in the UK, in my opinion, but one of the most haunted places and I’m stunned it’s not on the list.

“From everything we were told, I’d say Queen’s isn’t just the most haunted university in the UK, but in the entire world.”

One of the witnesses who spoke on the Uncanny podcast was a former student, now a scientist, called Ken. His recollections of evil apparitions, bizarre poltergeist activity and ghostly figures in Room 6-11 were so terrifying, they prompted Robins to exclaim “Bloody hell Ken!” in response.

“The Alanbrooke episodes were our stand-outs and brought in the biggest ratings of the series,” Robins said.

“We even have merchandise now, such as mugs and tee-shirts that say ‘Bloody hell Ken!’. People come to the live Uncanny shows wearing the tee-shirts.

“We did three episodes about Room 6-11 but to be honest, we could’ve done more. No doubt we’ll revisit it in a second series.

“What made the stories so credible wasn’t just the high numbers of witnesses but how eminent they were; professors and scientists with terrifying tales to tell.

“When you talk about most haunted universities in the UK, Queen’s University has to be up there.”

The research also showed that the University of Exeter has the highest score for paranormal incidents, while Liverpool John Moores University has the highest number of gravestones within a two-mile radius.

