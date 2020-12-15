Queen's University place 40 zero hours workers back on furlough

Queen’s University has placed around 40 zero hours workers back on furlough.

The employees, mainly those involved in working in events, conferencing and catering at the Student’s Union, had been removed from the government backed support scheme at the end of July.

The university previously said it did not have a commitment to provide casual hours of work this year, which led to worker protests over the last few weeks.

Union Unite said most of those affected had been left “with no income whatsoever” and called the original decision from Queen’s University “among the most callous received from any employer during this pandemic”.

Queen’s University had said it was left with no choice, with no reasonable expectation of some sections of the university being able to reopen in the foreseeable future and no commitment to provide casual hours of work in this academic year, leaving staff no longer eligible for the furlough scheme.

But Unite have described the latest development as a “huge success”.

In a statement on Tuesday, Queen’s said it had reassessed its decision and is “pleased that this matter has been brought to a conclusion to the satisfaction of both parties”.

The university said this followed a review of the guidance on the furlough scheme and “following engagement between the university and Unite”.

Unite’s hospitality organiser Neil Moore said: “The behaviour of Queen’s University who refused to re-enroll them for furlough payments under the government’s Coronavirus Jobs Retention Scheme was shocking.

“Queen’s has now reversed their approach on the back of weeks of protests which received huge levels of support from the student body and the wider public,” he said.

Mr Moore added that he understood payments were being back dated to November.

He added: “This outcome is a huge success for Unite hospitality members at Queen’s.”

The government’s Job Retention Scheme was extended until March 2021, allowing employers to retain staff while the government pays a percentage of their wages.