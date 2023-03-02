Queen’s University researcher secures £1 million to target antibiotic resistance

Dr Stephen Cochrane, a Queen’s University researcher, has been awarded a £1.3 million grant to develop a drug to fight antibiotic resistance (PA)

A researcher from Queen’s University Belfast has been awarded a £1.3 million grant to develop antibiotics that will fight bacteria that are resistant to drugs currently used.

Antibiotic resistance results in more than five million deaths a year and means that previously preventable diseases such as pneumonia and wound or bloodstream infections are becoming fatal.

The five-year project at Queen’s University is led by Dr Stephen Cochrane from the School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering.

Dr Cochrane explained: “Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is one of the greatest challenges to human health.

“If it continues to develop at the current rate, the negative impact on global health and the economy could be much worse than the impact of Covid-19.”

Funding for the project has been awarded by the European Research Council (ERC). Dr Cochrane’s project titled ‘NEW HOPE’ marks the 12th ERC award which has been given to a Queen’s University Belfast academic since the scheme opened in 2007.

The President of the European Research Council, Professor Maria Leptin, said: “It is a pleasure to see this new group of bright minds at the start of their careers, set to take their research to new heights.

“I cannot emphasise enough that Europe as a whole – both at national and at EU level – has to continue to back and empower its promising talent.”

Dr Cochrane added: “I’m hugely honoured to have been awarded an ERC Starting Grant. I look forward to building a new research team and tackling such an important global challenge.”