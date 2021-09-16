Queen's University ‘unlikely’ to offer room to any student living less than 40 miles away

Queen's University Belfast (QUB) has told students to make “alternative travel and accommodation arrangements” as it is "unlikely" to offer a room to any student living less than 40 miles from the university.

Students living 40 miles away, however, have been told that it is not certain that they will have a room to stay in come mid-October.

BBC reported that this information was laid out in an email sent to some students who had applied for rooms in the Elms halls of residence along the Malone Road.

It said due to "unprecedented" demand, accommodation in its halls was oversubscribed.

In an email sent to students on Wednesday evening, university representatives apologised and said they were “doing all they could to find solutions”.

QUB had previously offered students a £1,500 deal to withdraw from its accommodation, which had been accepted by "several hundred students".

They were still, however, working to secure additional rooms, including at Ulster University's Jordanstown campus.

"In prior years, the 3,400 rooms provided by the university has been enough to meet all our requirements," QUB said.

"This year, despite securing an additional 770 rooms, we are still unable to meet demand which hopefully gives you some idea of the size of the challenge we have faced.

"We continue to work tirelessly to secure other options, but it may be mid to late October before some of these become available.

"We will be allocating all available accommodation by distance lived from Queen's.

"Presently, it is unlikely we will be able to offer a room to anyone who lives within a 40-mile radius of the university."

In an email, the university added that they are “strongly advising” students who have not yet received an accommodation offer and who live outside the 40-mile radius, to make travel arrangements for the first three to four weeks of term “as it is unlikely you will be able to move into your accommodation before mid-October.”

QUB added that they are "working with a range of local hotels" to enable students to book rooms "for one or two nights per week" if necessary but said it would start to make room offers by email from Monday 20 September.

However, if students did not accept within 24 hours their room would be offered to another student.