Questions over ex-police chief's IRA murder claim

MLA slams comments on responsibility for McGuigan killing

A claim by former Chief Constable Sir George Hamilton that police had "reasonable grounds" to suspect the murder of Kevin McGuigan was carried out by senior IRA members raises "profound questions", an MLA has said.

Mr McGuigan was gunned down outside his Short Strand home in August 2015 in revenge for the murder of former IRA commander Gerard 'Jock' Davison.

It was always believed that close associates of Davison carried out the murder, in revenge for the killing of the south Belfast republican three months earlier.

Both deaths are currently subject to coroners' proceedings.

Speaking to journalist Brian Rowan for his new book Political Purgatory, Mr Hamilton said McGuigan "had been a senior member of the IRA and fallen into dispute with other senior republicans".

"Within a short period of time, the investigation team were pursuing a strong line of inquiry that McGuigan had been murdered by members of the IRA," he said.

"As the investigation developed, it became clear that there were reasonable grounds to suspect that this was with the knowledge and concurrence of senior figures within the republican movement".

IRA members' involvement was suspected in the murder, and among those arrested was veteran republican Bobby Storey who died last June after a lengthy illness.

Sinn Fein condemned the killing and distanced themselves from it at the time.

But the murder caused a huge political crisis. The Ulster Unionist Party walked out of government while the DUP, led at the time by Peter Robinson, revolved their ministers in a period of in-out government.

Responding to the comments made in the book, TUV leader Jim Allister said they "raise profound and troubling questions for policing and justice in Northern Ireland".

"Sir George now says, the PSNI had 'reasonable grounds to suspect' that the murder took place 'with the knowledge and concurrence of senior figures within the republican movement'.

"His remarks are the polar opposite of what the PSNI said in 2015 when they told us they had 'no information' on whether the murder was sanctioned or not.

"Were any of the senior republicans suspected of having knowledge of the murder interviewed?

"If not, why not? Surely that was a basic duty of the police in seeking to obtain justice in a murder investigation.

"These comments will reinforce the justifiable perception in many minds that republicans are treated with kid gloves by the police.

"Victims of IRA violence know that all too often their concerns were brushed aside for the sake of the process.

"The latest comments about the McGuigan murder will entrench the belief that protecting the process will always come before the need for justice for victims of the Provisionals."