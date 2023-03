An independent report into Belfast City Council's handling of the cremation of IRA man Bobby Storey has found no evidence the service was handled differently due to his connections to Sinn Fein (Liam McBurney/PA)

Questions still remain over the cremation of IRA man Bobby Storey, the DUP and SDLP have said, following the publication of an independent report into Belfast City Council's (BCC) handling of the service.