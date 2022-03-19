Quiet Co Antrim village of Gracehill moves step closer to World Heritage Site status

A quiet Co Antrim village with a rich historical legacy has taken one step closer to achieving World Heritage status.

Gracehill near Ballymena is Ireland’s only complete Moravian Church Settlement.

It has now taken a vital step towards a long running quest for World Heritage Site Status, having been added to the UK’s tentative list for World Heritage Status for potential nomination to UNESCO.

The only other site in Northern Ireland to have achieved this accolade is the Giant’s Causeway.

If Gracehill is successful, it would be the first cultural site to be recognised at this level.

The Right Rev Sarah Groves has been Minister at Gracehill Moravian Church for 11 years.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, she explained how the story has been centuries in the making.

“The Moravian Church comes from the Czech Republic, starting in 1457 which makes it a pre-reformation church,” she said.

With a focus on missionary work, the comparatively small church spread around the world from around 1730 in places like the Caribbean, north America, Africa, Australia and Greenland.

Travelling to places where there wasn’t as much competition from other churches, Rev Groves said the Moravian Church had been part of “the great evangelical revival”.

A preacher named John Cennick brought the Moravian Church to Dublin in 1746 and inspired a grocer from Ballymena to invite him to speak in his hometown.

“I think they were genuinely shocked by the poverty of people there, there was poverty in England but here it was worse,” Rev Groves said.

After many people turned out to hear John Cennick preach, he was said to have fled after being beaten up by the men of a local lord.

Returning in 1748, he established more preaching places in the area.

Despite laying the groundwork, he never did see Gracehill established as he passed away through exhaustion at the age of 36.

The land for Gracehill was leased from Lord O’Neill in 1759, with a classic Moravian settlement established.

Added Rev Groves: “I think this is one of the features that make the Moravian Church special. The settlements are made in bricks and mortar and with the landscape to make an ideal community.”

This means Gracehill was built in a similar way to other settlements across Europe and around the world.

Rev Groves added: “The idea is that there is a linkage of space, where social, religious and work space are combined.”​​​​​​