Quietest Halloween in six years as Northern Ireland fire service gets 77 calls

The annual Halloween Carnival reached a dramatic conclusion on Thursday night as the annual Carnival Parade and Fireworks display took place along the banks of the River Foyle which drew an audience of tens of thousands. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.19

The Mayor Councillor Michaela Boyle jons the party

Members of the crowd watch the parade

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) recorded its quietest Halloween night in six years.

The NIFRS received 77 emergency calls and attended 51 incidents across Northern Ireland - the lowest total since 2013.

Group Commander Gerry Lennon said: "NIFRS responded to calls associated with Halloween night celebrations and I am pleased that it was the lowest number of incidents on Halloween night since 2013.

"Between 6pm on October 31 and 1am on November 1, NIFRS regional control centre received 77 emergency calls and crews responded to 51 operational incidents.

"This equates to a 60% decrease for the same period in 2018. Ten of the incidents were bonfire-related.

"Crews withdrew from three separate incidents for safety reasons as they encountered crowds of youths throwing stones, bottles and fireworks. There were no injuries to our crews."

Meanwhile, Londonderry's Halloween tourism business broke new ground this year with an increase of 20% from 2018, early figures indicate.

A record number in excess of 125,000 people attended the Halloween celebrations this week including 40,000 at Thursday night's Other World Awakens festivities which culminated in a firework extravaganza.

City centre manager Jim Roddy paid tribute to traders who were inconvenienced by the decision to shut streets to facilitate the Awakening the Walls spectacle which ran for three nights.

He said: "This year's celebrations were just outstanding. It has been a fantastic week for the city and compared to last year it has been so much bigger.

"Last year Halloween generated £3.2m and we expect that will have increased this year but when you close streets and cut down on car parking spaces, not all traders will benefit, but those traders who didn't benefit this year understood it was great for the city.

"A vote of thanks has to go to those traders who recognised the bigger picture but also the efforts of everyone who made this week so fantastic.

"I acknowledge it wasn't a cash bonanza for every single retailer but what it did do it showcased our city in a way that money couldn't buy, internationally and nationally, and everyone recognised that."