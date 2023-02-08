Race against time to save eight-year-old boy’s much loved puppy

Sick pup Apollo is in desperate need of life-saving surgery — © eyJpdiI6IkE4UEcwOHRpMU4rdmlPcUIz

A Co Antrim mum and her young son are running out of time to save their three-month-old puppy who will die without expensive life-saving medical help.

Sophie Davis from Newtownabbey has set up an online fundraiser to try and get the £5,000 needed to pay for a balloon valvuloplasty for beloved pet pooch Apollo.

The American Akita was born with pulmonic stenosis – a heart condition which could end his life within nine months.

“It can be performed by a specialist from England who comes over to Northern Ireland, but unfortunately because this is a pre-existing condition he was born with, our insurance won’t cover it,” Sophie explained.

Sick pup Apollo is in desperate need of life-saving surgery — © eyJpdiI6IkE4UEcwOHRpMU4rdmlPcUIz

"We are so grateful that the procedure exists and that his life can be saved, but we are absolutely heartbroken because we can’t afford to pay for it.”

The distraught mum-of-one is now in a race against time to try and get the much needed money.

Her son Tyler (8) has even volunteered to wash cars and donate his First Holy Communion money to the frantic cause.

"He got the pup for his birthday and asked how long dogs live for – he was really upset when I told him about 14 years,” Sophie recalled.

"Then we went to the vet for his second vaccination and found out he could have less than a year.

"That really upset me, because Apollo hadn’t even had a chance to go out and see the world when we got the news.”

Sophie is also devastated at the prospect of losing Apollo, who is related to her late grandfather Seamus’ dog.

"He passed away last October and Apollo made us feel like we had a part of him back in our life,” she said.

"This is my son’s first puppy a lifelong friend for him to grow up with – he is also a blood link to my granda in a sentimental way – and I hope we are not robbed of this connection.

"Apollo is playful, but pants afterwards and tires easily.

"People have been so kind already and I just hope we can save him.”

Sophie and Tyler are still hopeful that Apollo will be given the chance to live a normal life and play without being disadvantaged – but they also know they must prepare for the worst.

You can support puppy Apollo by clicking here.