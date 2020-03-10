Race hate gang batter east Belfast victim with baseball bats

A man was beaten by a gang with baseball bats during a racially motivated hate crime in Belfast, police have said.

It was reported that up to six masked and armed men forced their way into a house at Knock Grove in the east of the city at around 6pm on Sunday.

The male occupant was beaten with baseball bats and suffered bruising to his head and body.

A woman and small child who also live at the address were unharmed, but left badly shaken.

The gang then fled the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The incident is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime and detectives are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 1345 08/03/20."

Alliance MLA Chris Lyttle said: "Whoever was behind this attack on a man in Knock Grove needs to be condemned without reservation."