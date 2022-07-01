Racist graffiti daubed on north Belfast home being treated as hate crime by PSNI

Police are probing racist graffiti which was daubed on a home in north Belfast overnight.

The PSNI said the incident happened at a home in the Greymount Parade area of the city sometime between 9pm on Thursday and 2am on Friday.

The incident is being treated as a hate crime by police.

A spokesperson added: “There is no place for hate in our communities and police are appealing anyone with information, or those who may who knows the identity of the perpetrator or perpetrators, to come forward and speak with us.

“Officers can be reached by calling 101, quoting reference 90 01/07/22, or online via our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”