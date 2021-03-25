Racist graffiti in east Belfast condemned

A number of racist slogans painted on a wall and a tree in Moat Park in Dundonald have been condemned by a local councillor.

It is believed the graffiti appeared in the area overnight on Thursday.

The Alliance councillor for the area, Sharon Lowry, said she was “absolutely disgusted” at the appearance of racist graffiti in the area.

The councillor said the graffiti had been reported to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to have it removed urgently. She urged anyone with information to contact the police.

“Dundonald is a welcoming area and I am absolutely disgusted at the appearance of this graffiti, which is not representative of this area at all,” she added.

“I condemn those who have scrawled these repellent messages. When it comes to the poison of racism, we must all unite and face it down. I cannot grasp the mindset of those who deem it acceptable to even have those views, never mind graffiti them in public.

“The Council is working to remove this urgently and I call on anyone with any information to give it to police immediately.”