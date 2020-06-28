Racist graffiti painted outside Finaghy home

The house was targeted on Saturday in a racially motivated attack. Photo Pacemaker Press

Racist graffiti was painted on a wall outside a house in the Finaghy area of Belfast in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police described the graffiti which read "local only" as "racially motivated criminal damage".

It was painted outside a home in the Locksley Gardens area.

Inspector Nigel Loughlin said it was believed the graffiti was painted sometime between midnight and 2am.

"Officers have been in the area carrying out enquiries and it is clear that the person behind this disgraceful act has absolutely no support in this community," he said.

"I would encourage anyone with information to contact police on 101, quoting reference 533 27/06/20.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”