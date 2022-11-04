RAF jets leave residents and local councillor ‘freaked out’ after flying low flying exercise across parts of Northern Ireland

Residents and a local SDLP councillor have reported seeing and hearing RAF jets flying low around parts of Northern Ireland.

Reports on social media said the jets were heard on Friday morning in various places, including Cookstown, Larne and Coalisland.

The RAF has confirmed the flights were part of a routine training exercise from the Royal Air Force before they landed at Belfast International Airport.

They said the exercise included land away and routine low flying training.

SDLP Mid Ulster councillor Malachy Quinn complained about the “unacceptable noise” on social media.

"Two fighter jets flying very low over Coalisland,” he wrote.

"I’ve asked for an explanation. Unacceptable noise which seems to have freaked out most of the area.”

Helena on Facebook wrote: “Two flew right over my house in the Vale. Scared the life out of us.”

Louise on Twitter added: “Four fighter jets just flew past my window (in Northern Ireland). It was amazing but also, what?”

David responded: “Seen one in Larne about 10 minutes ago too.”

Another user said: “The place shook! Mental.”

An RAF spokesperson said: “RAF Typhoons from 3 Squadron, RAF Coningsby are completing a land away and routine low flying training in Northern Ireland today.

"The RAF use airports all over the country for training as they provide unusual & differing airspace and approach challenges, this ensures our crews remain ready and able to deploy on global operations.”